Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Lucy Doyle

The death has occurred of Lucy Doyle, O'Loughlin Court, Kilkenny, on 2nd January 2022, unexpectedly, at St. Luke's Hospital. Lucy, cherished youngest daughter of Joe and Johanne and darling sister of James, Emma, Shane, Becky and Vicky, sadly missed by her heartbroken family, brothers-in-law Paul and Sean, sister-in-law Becca, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours, her schoolmates and teachers at the Presentation Secondary School and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday (6th January) from 2pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. House private at all other times please. Requiem Mass for Lucy will be celebrated on Friday at 10.30am in St. John's Church with Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery

The Requiem Mass may be viewed at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines, please continue to adhere to social distancing, handshaking and mask wearing protocols in the family home, church and cemetery.

Patricia (Patsy) Kinsella (née Cagney)

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Kinsella (née Cagney), Dournane Road, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Patsy passed away peacefully on Monday at her home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Denis, sister of the late Eamonn and mother-in-law of the late Nicola. Sadly missed by her loving children Michael and Kathleen, sister Breda, brothers Liam, John, Conor, Vincent, Gerard and Martin, grandchildren Bláthnaid, Muireann, Denis, Canice and Fionn, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons, Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

Patsy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/mooncoinparish

Please adhere to H.S.E guidelines (the wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitizer and social distancing at all times).

Ellen (Nellie) Murphy (née O'Keeffe)

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Murphy (née O'Keeffe), 5 St. Anne’s Terrace, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Nellie passed away peacefully on Saturday. Wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving son Patsy, daughter Helen, son-in-law Niall, grandchildren Tara, Caoimhe and Ruari, great-grandson Conor, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons, Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 5pm until 7pm. Arriving on Friday at The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin, for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Murphy family please use the online service below. Nellie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/mooncoinparish

Please adhere to H.S.E guidelines (the wearing of face masks & use of hand sanitizer and social distancing at all times).

Liam O'Brien

The death has occurred of Liam O'Brien, Headfort Park, Kells and late of Michael St., Kilkenny, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, on 2nd January 2022. Predeceased by his parents Maureen and Daniel O'Brien and his brothers Tommy, Donal and Conor. Liam will be sadly missed by his loving wife Fidelma, his children Fergus, Fintan, Emmett, Sinéad, Gráinne and Conor, grandchildren Daniele, Eibhlin, Mia, Bláithín, Clodagh and Fionn Liam, brothers Deaglán, Tadhg and Finbarr, sisters Réidín and Gráinne, sons-in-law Cathal and Quentin, extended family and many friends.

Removal from his home on Wednesday, 5th January, arriving at St. Colmcille's Church, Kells, for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Colmcille's Cemetery. House private, please.

The funeral mass may be viewed live on the kellsparish.ie website. Please observe all Covid restrictions and precautions in the church and cemetery.

Honor Harvey (née Scott)

The death has occurred of Honor Harvey (née Scott), Harbour View, Kilbrittain, Cork, and Kilkenny, on January 1st 2022. Honor, beloved wife of the late Dean Brian (Peter) Harvey and dear mother of Patrick, Christopher and Klaus (Nicholas). Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter-in-law Jane, Christopher's partner Jane, grandchildren Isabel and Reuben, extended family and friends.

Funeral Service on Tuesday morning at 10.30am in St. Peter's Church, Bandon which will be livestreamed on www.funeralslive.ie/honor-harvey, interment afterwards to St. Canice's Cathedral graveyard, Kilkenny (arriving at 2pm approx).

House private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, will be given to St. Vincent de Paul. Please adhere to Government Guidelines on social distancing if attending Honor's funeral.

Mary (Molly) Keane (née Brennan)

The death has occurred of Mary (Molly) Keane (née Brennan), Brockry, Errill, Portlaoise, Co. Laois and formerly Revanagh, Castlewarren, Co. Kilkenny, on January 1st 2022. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of the nurses and staff of Killerig Nursing Home, Co. Carlow. Pre-deceased by her husband John (Jack), infant son Martin-Oliver and her sister Nan Heffernan. Sadly mourned by her family, daughter Maureen, her sons Martin, Michael, Sean (John), Kevin, Joe and Brendan, son-in-law Liam O'Dea, daughters-in-law Margaret, Melanie, Mary, Pauline, Ann-Marie and Siobhán, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Cissie Comerford, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Removal from Brockry, Errill on Friday at 10.30am to St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory via Killasmeestia and Green Roads, for funeral mass at 11am followed by interment in Derrinsallagh Cemetery, Borris-in-Ossory. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed (Borris-In-Ossory Parish online Facebook page). Please adhere to the COVID-19 Directive regarding public gathering etiquette. House Private.

The Keane family would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

Ellen Maher (née Tallis)

The death has occurred of Ellen Maher (née Tallis), Brittas, Tullaroan, Kilkenny, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on New Year’s Day, Saturday 1st January 2022. Pre-deceased by her parents Johanna and Thomas, her sisters Mary and Judy, and her brother Walter. Beloved wife of Nicky, and much loved mother of Brian, Deirdre, Olivia, Nicholas and Lorraine. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, brother Tommy, her nine grandchildren, sons-in-law PJ and Padraig, daughters-in-law Linda and Serena, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Prayers on Tuesday at 10am followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Tullaroan Cemetery.

With the support and agreement of Ellen’s family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, hand shaking and social distancing in both the house and the church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donations can be made through the following link: https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie

William (Willie) Phelan

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Phelan, Highfield House, Kilonerry, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Piltown, Kilkenny, and late of Phelan Shoes. Willie passed away peacefully at his home, after a short illness, bravely borne, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his sister Florence and brother Michael. Cherished and loved, he will be sadly missed by his wife Maireade, daughter Sharon, sons Tom, Bill, Michael, Peter, son-in-law Joe, daughters-in-law Mary, Hilary, Natalie, Julianne, his 14 grandchildren, his sisters Anna, Evelyn, Vera, Olive, and his neighbours and friends.



Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Piltown Co Kilkenny on Sunday, January 9 2022 for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

