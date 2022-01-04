Search

04 Jan 2022

Funeral arrangements for Lucy Doyle, Kilkenny

KILKENNY

The late Lucy Doyle, RIP

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for Lucy Doyle, O'Loughlin Court, Kilkenny City, who died on January 2, unexpectedly, at St Luke's Hospital.

Lucy, cherished youngest daughter of Joe and Johanne and darling sister of James, Emma, Shane, Becky and Vicky, sadly missed by her heartbroken family, brothers-in-law Paul and Sean, sister-in-law Becca, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours, her schoolmates and teachers at the Presentation Secondary School and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, January 6 from 2pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. House private at all other times please. Requiem Mass for Lucy will be celebrated on Friday at 10.30am in St John's Church with Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery

The Requiem Mass may be viewed at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/ 

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines, please continue to adhere to social distancing, handshaking and mask wearing protocols in the family home, church and cemetery.

