Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Seamus Cullen

The death has occurred of Seamus Cullen, Dangan Terrace, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Seamus passed away, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, on Monday, 3 January. Seamus is pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret and sisters Chrissie and Margaret. Seamus is sadly missed by his loving wife Kitty, his daughters Margaret, Chrissie and Ann; grandchildren Niall, Aoife, Roisin, Edwina and Graeme; sons-in-law Willie and Kieran; brothers Harry, Pat, Jackie and Michael, sisters Nuala, Carmel and Breda; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass for Seamus will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, on Friday, 7 January, at 11am followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. To view the Mass click this link: Thomastown Parish webcam.

Please adhere to current Covid-19 HSE and Government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, handshaking and social distancing.

House Strictly Private Please.

Edward Hogan

The death has occurred of Edward Hogan, Sycamore Drive, Ardnore, Kilkenny, on January 3rd 2022 (suddenly) at Tinnypark Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Carmel and loving father of Deirdre and Eamonn. He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son, granddaughters Holly, Rachel and Kate, brothers Peter, Seamus, Ger, Anthony, Mick and Noel, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

House strictly private please.

Funeral arrangements later

Eamon Meehan

The death has occurred of Eamon Meehan, late of Tullahought, Windgap, Co. Kilkenny. Died 3rd January 2022. Peacefully at University Hospital Waterford. Predeceased by his dearly beloved parents Edmond and Mary, sisters Kitty, Mary, Joan and Monica, brothers Thomas and Joseph, Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, sons Paddy, Vinnie and Gerry, daughter Noelle, brothers Patsy and Seamus, sisters Eillie and Pauline, daughters in law Michelle and Jennifer, son in law Martin, grandsons Mikey, Alfie, Lorcan and Harry, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, 7th January, from 7pm to 8pm. Arriving at Tullahought Church on Saturday, the 8th January, for requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James Meyler (FD)

The death has occurred of James Meyler (FD), Grennan, Thomastown Co Kilkenny and formerly of Kilbride, Duncannon Co Wexford, peacefully in the care of the staff of Drakelands Nursing Home Kilkenny 4th January 2022.

Predeceased by his wife Joan. Brothers Jack and Paddy, sisters Mary, Bridie, Kathleen, Jo, Theresa, Nellie and Annie. Sadly missed by his sons Clyde and James, grandchildren Aaron, Robin and Abbie, great-grandson Alex, daughters in law Marina and Marie, sisters Ita and Barbara, Nieces and Nephews, brothers in law extended family and friends.

Reposing on the Quay, Thomastown from 6.30pm to 8pm on Thursday. Requiem Mass on Friday at 2pm in the Church of the Assumption Thomastown followed by burial in St Mary's New cemetery Thomastown Co Kilkenny. Requiem mass can be viewed online: https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/

In the interest of safety please adhere to current guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks.