Search

05 Jan 2022

Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Seamus Cullen

The death has occurred of Seamus Cullen, Dangan Terrace, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Seamus passed away, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, on Monday, 3 January. Seamus is pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret and sisters Chrissie and Margaret. Seamus is sadly missed by his loving wife Kitty, his daughters Margaret, Chrissie and Ann; grandchildren Niall, Aoife, Roisin, Edwina and Graeme; sons-in-law Willie and Kieran; brothers Harry, Pat, Jackie and Michael, sisters Nuala, Carmel and Breda; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass for Seamus will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, on Friday, 7 January, at 11am followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. To view the Mass click this link: Thomastown Parish webcam.

Please adhere to current Covid-19 HSE and Government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, handshaking and social distancing.

House Strictly Private Please.

Edward Hogan

The death has occurred of Edward Hogan, Sycamore Drive, Ardnore, Kilkenny, on January 3rd 2022 (suddenly) at Tinnypark Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Carmel and loving father of Deirdre and Eamonn. He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son, granddaughters Holly, Rachel and Kate, brothers Peter, Seamus, Ger, Anthony, Mick and Noel, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

House strictly private please.
Funeral arrangements later

Eamon Meehan

The death has occurred of Eamon Meehan, late of Tullahought, Windgap, Co. Kilkenny. Died 3rd January 2022. Peacefully at University Hospital Waterford. Predeceased by his dearly beloved parents Edmond and Mary, sisters Kitty, Mary, Joan and Monica, brothers Thomas and Joseph, Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, sons Paddy, Vinnie and Gerry, daughter Noelle, brothers Patsy and Seamus, sisters Eillie and Pauline, daughters in law Michelle and Jennifer, son in law Martin, grandsons Mikey, Alfie, Lorcan and Harry, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, 7th January, from 7pm to 8pm. Arriving at Tullahought Church on Saturday, the 8th January, for requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James Meyler (FD)

The death has occurred of James Meyler (FD), Grennan, Thomastown Co Kilkenny and formerly of Kilbride, Duncannon Co Wexford, peacefully in the care of the staff of Drakelands Nursing Home Kilkenny 4th January 2022.

Predeceased by his wife Joan. Brothers Jack and Paddy, sisters Mary, Bridie, Kathleen, Jo, Theresa, Nellie and Annie. Sadly missed by his sons Clyde and James, grandchildren Aaron, Robin and Abbie, great-grandson Alex, daughters in law Marina and Marie, sisters Ita and Barbara, Nieces and Nephews, brothers in law extended family and friends.

Reposing on the Quay, Thomastown from 6.30pm to 8pm on Thursday. Requiem Mass on Friday at 2pm in the Church of the Assumption Thomastown followed by burial in St Mary's New cemetery Thomastown Co Kilkenny. Requiem mass can be viewed online: https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/

In the interest of safety please adhere to current guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media