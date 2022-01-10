Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, January 10, 2022

John Jnr Harty

The death has occurred of John Jnr Harty, Haggards Green, Callan, Kilkenny, on 6th January 2022, unexpectedly, at St. Luke's Hospital. John Jnr, sadly missed by his children Mia, Mary (Girl), Johnny, Noreen and Charlie, parents John Snr and Kate, brothers Daniel, James, William, Elvis, Ned and David, sisters Kathleen, Josie, Christine, Lilly, Mary Ellen and Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts and especially his aunt Ellen, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny today, Monday 10th January, from 2pm for family and close friends. Removal on Monday at 6.30pm to St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny via Haggards Green, Callan. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass may be view online at https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/

Anne Brennan

The death has occurred of Anne Brennan, Clarnwood, Freshford Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, on January 7th 2022 (unexpectedly) at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by her family. Beloved daughter of John and Mary, much loved sister of Michael. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sister-in-law Paula, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, extended family and dear friends.

A private funeral for Anne will take place on Tuesday January 11th 2022. House strictly private please.

Declan Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Declan Kavanagh, Cloone Road, Kilmacow, Kilkenny, who died on Sunday 9th January 2022, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Declan will be sadly missed by his loving parents Thomas and Ann, brothers Michael, Thomas, Eoin, Damien and Nicholas, sisters Patricia, Catherine, Geraldine, Jacqueline, Gemma, Tina, Michelle and Kim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Declan will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Tuesday, 11th January from 9.15am followed by removal at 10.30am to Senan's Church, Kilmacow (via his home, Dunkitt, Lower Kilmacow) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

To view Declan's Mass please click on the link below at 10.55am on Tuesday: www.kilmacowparish.com

James (Jesse) Nolan

The death has occurred of James (Jesse) Nolan, Maryville, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, suddenly at his home, on January 8, 2022. Sadly missed by his wife Mary, daughters Bernie, Anne, Eileen, sons Kieran, James and Denis, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Please use the online condolence link below to offer the family your sympathies.

Funeral arrangements later.

Sheila O'Brien

The death has occurred of Sheila O'Brien, Granges Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny



O'Brien, Sheila (Kilkenny) 9th January 2022, peacefully, at home in the presence of her loving family, beloved wife of Frank, mother of James, Emer and Nora, grandmother to Clodagh, Gráinne, Maebh and Saoirse, mother-in-law to Daniel and Gerard, sister to Gail and sister-in-law to Ailbe.

Requiem Mass for Sheila will be celebrated on Monday (10th January) at 11am in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny. A private cremation will follow.

House strictly private please.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team and Cois Nore.

https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/

https://coisnore.ie

Anthony Jordan

The death has occurred of Anthony Jordan, Stephen Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, on January 5th 2022 (suddenly). Beloved son of Ann and loving father of Kieran and Anthony. He will be sadly missed by his mother, sons, sister Geraldine, brothers Liam and Chris, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass for Anthony will be celebrated on Monday, January 10th, at 12.30p.m. in St. Mary's Cathedral followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Anthony's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam

Rita Coss (née Nolan)

The death has occurred of Rita Coss (née Nolan), Ballybrophy, Portlaoise, Co. Laois and formerly Freneystown, Castlewarren, Co. Kilkenny. January 7th 2022. Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John and her sisters Nano and Pauline and her brothers Pat and John. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters, Noreen, Annemarie, Sean, Caroline, Mairead, Deirdre and Denis, sons-in-law Pat, Mike and Rick, daughters-in-law Annette and Olga, grandchildren Sinead, Patrick, Jack, Emmajane, John, Eilis, Michael, Danny, Jamie, Darragh, Sophie and Denis, her sister Moira, sister-in-law Cassie, brother-in-law Ben, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her residence on Monday at 10.30am to St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by interment in Derrinsallagh Cemetery, Borris-in-Ossory. (Borris-In-Ossory parish online Facebook page).

Family flowers only. House private. The Coss family thank you for your understanding at this time.

Dennis James O'Brien

The death has occurred of Dennis James O'Brien, 5 Beech Court, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, and formerly of Bedford, Bedfordshire, England, on January 7m 2022. Beloved husband and wonderful father. Dennis passed away peacefully after a short illness at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Dennis will be sadly missed by his loving wife Eleanor, son Danny, daughters Kiera and Hannah, brothers Mick and Dave, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Special thanks to the St. Luke's ICU nursing staff, doctors, and palliative care on whom we relied so much in the final few days.

Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday (10th January). Dennis will be laid to rest in the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer (Please note the funeral cortege will drive to the Crosshill cemetery). House Private Please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam castlecomerparish.ie

To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Annie Young (née Corcoran)

The death has occurred of Annie Young (née Corcoran), Green Street, Callan, Kilkenny, peacefully, at her residence on Thursday, 6th January 2022. Predeceased by her husband Richard (Dick), daughter Rosemary, sister Kathleen and nephew Paul. Deeply regretted and sadly by her loving family, daughters Catherine, Mary and Eileen, sons John and James, brothers Richard, Michael and John, sisters Mary and Eileen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral took place on Sunday at The Church of the Assumption, Callan, with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.