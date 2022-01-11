Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Jerry Dunne

The death has occurred of Jerry Dunne, Greenview Avenue, Gowran and formerly of Green Street, Kilkenny, on 9th January 2022, unexpectedly, at his home. Jerry, beloved husband of Gillian and much loved father of Barry and Kiera, sadly missed by his wife and family, parents Jimmy and Mary Dunne, brothers Alex and Jimmy Jnr, parents-in-law Victor and Mary Watkins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and his many friends in the greyhound community and beyond.

Requiem Mass for Jerry will be celebrated on Thursday (13th January) at 11am in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny. A private cremation will follow. House private please.

The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at http://www.stcanicesparish.ie/

Mary (Phyllis) McGarrity (née Jennings)

The death has occurred of Mary (Phyllis) McGarrity (née Jennings), St. Philomena's, Ballycrinnigan, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny / Carlow. Mary passed away peacefully in St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny on the 10th of January 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary and her brother Tony.

Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband Patrick and children Thomas, Catherine and Patricia, her brother Joe, sister in law Phyllis, grandson Stephen and partner Eimear, her great-granddaughter Doireann, son-in-law Ciaran, nieces, nephews, neighbours and her many great friends.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions a strictly private family wake will be held for Mary (Phyllis).

Removal at 10.15am on Thursday to arrive at the Church of St. Moling, Glynn for 10.30am Mass followed by a cremation service in Mount Jerome, Dublin. The funeral cortege will pass from Ballycrinnigan to Glynn from 10.15am if neighbours and friends would like to stand by the roadside to pay their respects.

Sister Rose Reynolds

The death has occurred of Sister Rose Reynolds, Dartry, Dublin / Kilkenny. Missionary Sister of the Holy Rosary, Temple Rd. Dartry, Dublin 6. On mission in Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Cameroon and Ireland. Peacefully on 10th January 2022 in St. Vincent’s University Hospital in the loving care of the staff there and in her Community sisters and staff. Predeceased by her parents, three sisters and three brothers. Deeply regretted by her brothers Fr. Michael CSSp and Fr. Tom CssR (Brazil) and her sister Sr. Bernadette FMM, nieces, nephews, Holy Rosary Sisters and friends.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday (12th January) in the Church of the Holy Name, Upper Beechwood Ave., Ranelagh, (D06 Y176) followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill (A98 Y952). Mass may be viewed at https://beechwoodparish.com/