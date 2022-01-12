Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Bernadette Egan (née Dowling)

The death has occurred of Bernadette Egan (née Dowling), Dublin Road, Kilkenny and late of John Street and Kilmogar, Clara), on 10th January 2022, peacefully, at her home, in the presence of her family. Bernadette, beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Oonagh and Don, sadly missed by her daughter and son, son-in-law Philip, daughter-in-law Niamh, grandchildren Aisling, Michael, Neasa, Sarah, Lizzie and Mark, sisters-in-law Margaret Dowling and Mary Egan, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal form her daughter Oonagh's home on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. John's Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

House private please

The Requiem Mass for Bernadette may be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Philip (Phil) Murphy

The death has occurred of Philip (Phil) Murphy, Roseville, Danesfort, Kilkenny, on 11th January 2022, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital. Philip (Phil), beloved husband of Phyllis and much loved father of Rose, Brendan, Francis, Sharon, Philip, Mark and Andrea, sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sister Bid (UK), sons-in-law Anthony, Pat and James, daughters-in-law Anna, Joanne, Sinéad and Toni, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law Lucy, brother -in-law Frank, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11am in St. Michael's Church, Danesfort with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed online at the following link https://youtu.be/oplHcDSY_RI

Brigid (Bridgie) Reid (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Brigid (Bridgie) Reid (née Walsh), Barberstown, Clonsilla, Dublin, formerly of Ballinacooley, Mullinavat, County Kilkenny. Peacefully, on Tuesday, 11th of January. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her brother Ned, sister-in-law Carmel, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephew, great-grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons, Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 5pm until 7pm. Arriving on Friday at The Church of the Assumption, Templeorum (via Mullinavat, Listerlin, Garrygaug) for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jerry Dunne

The death has occurred of Jerry Dunne, Greenview Avenue, Gowran, and formerly of Green Street, Kilkenny, on 9th January 2022, unexpectedly, at his home. Jerry, beloved husband of Gillian and much loved father of Barry and Kiera, sadly missed by his wife and family, parents Jimmy and Mary Dunne, brothers Alex and Jimmy Jnr, parents-in-law Victor and Mary Watkins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and his many friends in the greyhound community and beyond.

Requiem Mass for Jerry will be celebrated on Thursday (13th January) at 11am in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny. A private cremation will follow. House private please.

The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at http://www.stcanicesparish.ie/

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines, please continue to adhere to social distancing, handshaking and mask wearing protocols in the church.