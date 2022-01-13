Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, January 13, 2022

Margaret (Gretta) Morgan

The death has occurred of Margaret (Gretta) Morgan, Old Road, Dunsany, Co. Meath and late of Gathabawn, Kilkenny. Passed away on January 12th 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John and her beloved daughter Anne. Mother of Margaret, Val, Geraldine, Stella and Michelle. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Stella and Maura, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law, sons - in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving in The Church of The Assumption, Dunsany, Co Meath on Saturday 15th January for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Meath Hospice, Home Care, Kells, Co Meath.

Bridget (Biddy) Power (née Phelan)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Power (née Phelan), Glenballyvalley, Tullogher, Co Kilkenny, on 12th January 2022. Bridget (Biddy) in her 92nd year, pre-deceased by her husband, James and infant daughter Joan. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Seamus, Eamon, Catherine, Maureen, Breda and Georgina, daughter-in-law Kay, sons-in-law John, Brendan, John and Michael, grandchildren James (his wife Colette), Joanne, Thomas, Paul, Seán, Robert, Róisín, Orla, Michael and Matthew, great-grandchildren Sophie and Emily, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm tomorrow, Friday 14th January with removal at 7pm to St. Aidan's Church Tullogher. Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Saturday 15th January followed by burial afterwards in Mullinarrigle (Listerlin) Cemetery.

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere H.S.E guidelines, social distancing, mask wearing and the use of hand sanitiser.

House Private Please.

Joe Slattery

The death has occurred of Joe Slattery, Meadow Hill, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, on January 11th 2022, at St. James' Hospital, Dublin. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, daughter Michelle, son Martin, son-in-law Shane, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Sophie, Amy, Joseph and Áine, sister Mary, brother Ned, best friend Billy, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass for Joe will be celebrated on Friday (January 14th) at 11a.m. in St. Canice's Church followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research www.cancer.ie

House private to family and close friends only please. Joe's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie

Joan Walsh (née Phelan)

The death has occurred of Joan Walsh (née Phelan), Bawnmore, Johnstown, Kilkenny, on January 12th, 2022 peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff of the Cherry Ward at University Hospital Waterford. Beloved wife of the late Mattie. Cherished mother of Siobhan, Matty, Tom and Mary (predeceased). Joan will be hugely missed by her loving daughters in law Angela and Norma, son in law Tim and her beloved grandchildren Finn, Jack, Matt, Luke, Will, Kate and Georgi. Joan will be a great loss also to her sisters Beanie, Kitty, Mary and Angela and brothers Tommy, Jim, Jack, Paddy and Ned, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many loyal friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Friday, January 14th, from 4.30pm until 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Michael's Church, Crosspatrick on Saturday, January 15th, at 11 am followed by burial in the adjacent cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Joan's Mass will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and Government guidelines. Mass can be viewed online.