Search

13 Jan 2022

Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, January 13, 2022

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Margaret (Gretta) Morgan

The death has occurred of Margaret (Gretta) Morgan, Old Road, Dunsany, Co. Meath and late of Gathabawn, Kilkenny. Passed away on January 12th 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John and her beloved daughter Anne. Mother of Margaret, Val, Geraldine, Stella and Michelle. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Stella and Maura, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law, sons - in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving in The Church of The Assumption, Dunsany, Co Meath on Saturday 15th January for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Meath Hospice, Home Care, Kells, Co Meath.

Bridget (Biddy) Power (née Phelan)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Power (née Phelan), Glenballyvalley, Tullogher, Co Kilkenny, on 12th January 2022. Bridget (Biddy) in her 92nd year, pre-deceased by her husband, James and infant daughter Joan. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Seamus, Eamon, Catherine, Maureen, Breda and Georgina, daughter-in-law Kay, sons-in-law John, Brendan, John and Michael, grandchildren James (his wife Colette), Joanne, Thomas, Paul, Seán, Robert, Róisín, Orla, Michael and Matthew, great-grandchildren Sophie and Emily, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm tomorrow, Friday 14th January with removal at 7pm to St. Aidan's Church Tullogher. Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Saturday 15th January followed by burial afterwards in Mullinarrigle (Listerlin) Cemetery.

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere H.S.E guidelines, social distancing, mask wearing and the use of hand sanitiser.

House Private Please.

Joe Slattery

The death has occurred of Joe Slattery, Meadow Hill, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, on  January 11th 2022, at St. James' Hospital, Dublin. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, daughter Michelle, son Martin, son-in-law Shane, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Sophie, Amy, Joseph and Áine, sister Mary, brother Ned, best friend Billy, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass for Joe will be celebrated on Friday (January 14th) at 11a.m. in St. Canice's Church followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research www.cancer.ie

House private to family and close friends only please. Joe's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie

Joan Walsh (née Phelan)

The death has occurred of Joan Walsh (née Phelan), Bawnmore, Johnstown, Kilkenny, on January 12th, 2022 peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff of the Cherry Ward at University Hospital Waterford. Beloved wife of the late Mattie. Cherished mother of Siobhan, Matty, Tom and Mary (predeceased). Joan will be hugely missed by her loving daughters in law Angela and Norma, son in law Tim and her beloved grandchildren Finn, Jack, Matt, Luke, Will, Kate and Georgi. Joan will be a great loss also to her sisters Beanie, Kitty, Mary and Angela and brothers Tommy, Jim, Jack, Paddy and Ned, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many loyal friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Friday, January 14th, from 4.30pm until 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Michael's Church, Crosspatrick on Saturday, January 15th, at 11 am followed by burial in the adjacent cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Joan's Mass will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and Government guidelines. Mass can be viewed online.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

KILKENNY

Lamber de Bie and Pat Fennessy PICTURE Vicky Comerford

Multimedia


Ber Nugent, Ian Coulter and Eamon Carroll


Over 100 lots of fine art, jewellery, craft, collectibles and VIP tickets went under the hammer at a special auction at Lyrath Estate Hotel prior to Christmas.


The Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction was held in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers. It was a great opportunity to buy a great piece of art, at a very reasonable price, as a fundraiser with a portion of the sale price going to the artists who were very generous with their estimates.


Butler Gallery director Anna O' Sullivan thanked all those who attended, and the artists who contributed work.


"We thank them all for their involvement with this auction along with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers and Lyrath Hotel. This event couldn’t happen without them," she said.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media