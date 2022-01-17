Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, January 17, 2022

Michael Bourke

The death has occurred of Michael Bourke, Deen Cottage, Castlecomer, and formerly of 10 John's Quay, Kilkenny City, on 14th January, 2022, at Waterford Regional Hospital. Pre-deceased by his parents, brothers and sister. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving wife Geraldine, sister Margaret, nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Funeral at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, today, Monday, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/

Joseph (Joe) Quigley

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Quigley, 90 Rosewood, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny and late of Dean Cavanagh Place, on 13th January 2022, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital. Joseph (Joe), predeceased by his parents Liam and Kathleen and brothers Peter and Eoin, sadly missed by his family, brother Aiden, sisters Antoinette, Michelle, Fionna and Grainne, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and nieces, great grandnieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends and in a special way Helen.

Requiem Mass for Joe will be celebrated today, Monday (17th January) at 10.30am in St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork for cremation service at 3pm. The Requiem Mass May be viewed online at http://www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam

Mary O'Shea (née Grace)

The death has occurred of Mary O'Shea (née Grace), formerly of Owning and Cloone, Co Kilkenny, peacefully in University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family. She will be deeply missed by all her loving family and her wonderful grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all her extended family neighbours and friends.

Mary’s remains will be reposing at Falconer's Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore, on Tuesday, the 18th of January, from 11:30am to 12pm, with prayers at 12pm. Mary's burial will take place immediately afterwards in Owning Cemetery, Co. Kilkenny

Monica Lanigan (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Monica Lanigan (née Walsh), Cluen, Inistioge, Kilkenny, and formerly of Kilcoran, Newtown, Kells, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff and nurses at the New Community Hospital, New Ross. Sadly missed by husband William (Willie), daughter Anne, son Peter, brother Thomas, sister Lily, grandchildren, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Cooney's Funeral Home, New Ross, on Tuesday (January 18th) from 4pm concluding with Rosary at 5.45pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (January 19th) at 11am in St. Brendan's Church, Clodiagh, followed by burial afterwards in the Cappagh cemetery, Inistioge.

Hugh Breen

The death has occurred of Hugh Breen, Renaghmore, Grange, Thurles, Tipperary / Kilkenny, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Sean. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Frances, his adoring children Clodagh, Eilish, Aoife, Shauna, Ciara and Noel, his loving mother Ita, son in law and partners Robbie, David and Conor, grandchild Sean, brother Stephen, sisters Mary and Liz, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode E41PC94) on Monday from 4.30pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem mass at 11.30am. Private cremation takes place afterwards.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice. House private outside of reposing times

Ena Margaret Hawes

The death has occurred of Ena Margaret Hawes, 23 Oaklawns, Paulstown, Kilkenny / Bagenalstown, Carlow, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, on January 14th 2022. She will be dearly missed and remembered by her daughters Sam and Caroline, her grandchildren Luke, Katie, Megan and Taylor, brothers and sisters and many of her dearest friends and family.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown on Tuesday from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery.

Esther Susan Watchorn (née Bradley)

The death has occurred of Esther Susan Watchorn (née Bradley), Cruttenclough, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of the late Sam. Sadly missed by her daughter, Daphne, and son-in-law, Ken Ryan, her son, Jimmy, and daughter-in-law, Rosemary, her grandchildren, Linda, Avril, Mervyn, Sandra, Lorraine, Alison, and Rebecca, and their husbands, wife and partners, her great-grandchildren, Grace, Joshua, Luke, William, Daniel, Evie, Sam, and Aoife, her nieces and nephews, her relatives and friends.

Funeral took place at St. Mary's Church, Castlecomer on Sunday 16th at 2.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.