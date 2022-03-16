Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Tom Quigley

The death has occurred of Tom Quigley, Thomas Square, Kilkenny City, on 14th March 2022 (peacefully) in the exceptional care of the nurses and staff at Archersrath Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Ellie, brothers Sean and Liam and his sister Philomena. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Gretta, sons Joe, Patrick, Thomas, Canice and Sean, daughters Ellen and Catherine, brother Stephen, sister Veronica, grandchildren Thomas, Margaret, Eoghan, Lucas, Alex and Dane, son-in-law Aidan, daughters-in-law Majella and Mary, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 11a.m. on Friday (March 18th) with a gathering for family and friends at 12noon, to celebrate Tom's life in word and music. Interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery. House strictly private at all times please. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Association.

Tom's family would like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff in St. Luke's Hospital who looked after Tom especially those in Medical 2, all the staff of Archersrath Nursing Home and Dr. Colm Costello and staff.

Kieran Connery

The death has occurred of Kieran Connery, formerly of Clinstown, Jenkinstown/ Knockroe, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. Kieran passed away peacefully on 21st February 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Kieran will be deeply missed by his loving wife Eve and much loved father of Ann Marie and adored by his grandchildren Janika, Duana, Destini, Jayani and great-grandson Oisín. He will be sadly missed by his sister Marion, brother David, niece, nephews, cousins, extended family, large circle of friends, colleagues and neighbours.

Kieran’s removal will take place on Thursday, 17th March 2022, for Requiem Mass at the Catholic Church of the Holy Family, Seldon, South Croydon, Surrey, England.

Doreen Crowley

The death has occurred of Doreen Crowley, Howth Rd and Dualla Court, Stillorgan/ Clontarf, Dublin / Kilkenny. Doreen passed away peacefully on March 10th 2022 in Strathmore Lodge, Callan, Co. Kilkenny, where she was cared for with great love and kindness. Devoted daughter of the late John and Kathleen, beloved sister of the late Ivan and Edmund, cherished aunt of John, Cathy, Janette, Jacqui, Jocelyn and the late John Timothy. She will be forever loved and sadly missed by her nieces, nephew, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral mass on Saturday (March 19th) at 10am in The Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion followed by burial at Glasnevin Cemetery. To view the Mass live click on this link https://www.mountmerrionparish.ie. For those who would have liked to attend Doreen’s funeral but are unable to can leave a personal message of sympathy on the notice section on the Patrick O’Donovan & Son webpage by clicking on this link www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.catholicchurchsanderstead.org.uk/#ParishLiveStreamMobile