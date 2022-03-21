Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, March 21, 2022

Thomas (Tommy) Rellis

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Rellis, Tinnaranny, Rosbercon, Kilkenny / New Ross, Wexford, on 2nd March 2022. Tommy, in his 82nd year peacefully at Southampton General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving family sons David, Sean, Seamus and Simon, daughter Petrina grandchildren Leanne, Kaylee, Kerry, Megan, Connor, Danielle, Debbie, Claire, Deanne, Aaron and Dyllan, great-grandchildren Florence, Olivia, Darcey, Alfie, Blu, Bella, Naomi and Caitlin, sisters Peggy and Eileen, brothers Jimmy and Dick, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from Doyle's Funeral Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross will take place at 10.40am on Monday, 21st March, to arrive at The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon, for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Ballyneale Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on the following link https://rosberconparish.ie/

Kevin McBride

The death has occurred of Kevin McBride, 6 Mount Carmel, Callan, Kilkenny. Peacefully, at his residence on Friday 18th March, 2022. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Eileen, brothers Teddy and Brendan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral prayers on Monday morning at 10.15am at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link; Callan Parish https://churchmedia.ie/

Catherine Brogan

The death has occurred of Catherine Brogan, Pill Road, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, formerly of Clonmore, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her partner Mickie, their baby daughter Lynn, and her sister Josephine. Catherine slipped away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at South Tipperary General Hospital under the kind care of the staff in Medical 4. Catherine will be forever loved and missed by her sister Nonie, brothers Tom, Paddy, Jim and Jackie. Her family Dominic, Elaine, Sheena, Emma and Colin, her extended family, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, all of Mickie's family and her many friends.

Arriving for Funeral Mass on Monday (March 21st) at 11am at the Church of the Assumption, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny with interment in Piltown Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed by using the following link: http://www.templeorumparish.com/

Joan Ryan (née Corcoran)

The death has occurred of Joan Ryan (née Corcoran), Dysart, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on 19th March, 2022. Peacefully at her home. Joan, beloved wife of Jack and loving mother of John and Joan (pre-deceased), Anne, Maria, Jacqueline, Martin, Geraldine, Paula, Sinéad, Michael and Damien. Deeply loved by her 31 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her brother-in-law, sister-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, extended family and friends.

Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan's Church, Muckalee on Monday (21st March) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed: muckaleeparishlivestream-churchcamlive.ie

Maura Renehan (née Rowe)

The death has occurred of Maura Renehan (née Rowe), Upper Street, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Maura passed away peacefully on Friday at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Ollie, daughters Ann-Marie and Olive, their partners Shane and Sean, grandchildren Aoibheann, Bethany and Taylor, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving on Monday at St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow (via her residence) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to ‘Helping Hand Waterford’. To view Maura's Funeral Mass please click on the following link: https://www.kilmacowparish.com/

Maureen McAteer (née Keyes)

The death has occurred of Maureen McAteer (née Keyes), Ballyogan, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny / Dublin. Maureen died peacefully in the care of Carlow District Hospital with her loving sister Suzanne at her side. Beloved wife of Tom, she will be very sadly missed and always loved by her family and friends.

Requiem Mass in Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny at 11am on Tuesday 22nd of March followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch, Graignamanagh.

Anne-Frances Meredith (née Foley)

The death has occurred of Anne-Frances Meredith (née Foley), Kilkieran, Kilkenny and late of Carrigeen Johnswell, at Castlecomer District Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, brothers, Jim, Paddy, Tom and Martin. Sisters, Margaret, Brigid and Jane. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday in the Church of St. John The Baptist Johnswell, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please.

Eileen (Eily) Haberlin (née Costello)

The death has occurred of Eileen (Eily) Haberlin (née Costello), Dunkitt, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Eileen passed away peacefully on Sunday at University Hospital Waterford surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael (Mixie) and son Michael Junior. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Teresa, Breda and Valerie, son Dermot, daughter-in-law Marie, sons-in-law Pat and Brian, grandchildren Ian, Avril, Rebecca, Stephen, Ruth and Glen, sister Ann (Dollie), brothers Sean and Tommy, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Sean Aylward

The death has occurred of Sean Aylward, Ballyfacey, Glenmore, Kilkenny, 20th March 2022. In his 94th year, peacefully at Rockshire Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by his parents Matthew and Mary, brother Danny, sisters Kathleen, Peggy and Maureen, nephew Matty. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Biddy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon from 5pm on Tuesday 22nd March concluding prayers at 8pm. Removal will take place at 10.30am on Wednesday 23rd March from his nephew Jim's residence (Ballyfacey) to arrive at St. James' Church Glenmore for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.glenmoreparish.ie. Rosary will take place at 8pm tomorrow Monday 21st March in Doyle's Funeral Home.