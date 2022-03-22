Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Rest in Peace
Ollie Ryan
The death has occurred of Ollie Ryan, Lawcus, Stoneyford, Kilkenny, unexpectedly at his home, 21st March 2022. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by his sister Teasie (UK) and brother in law Dan, many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews extended family, friends and neighbours, especially Sheila and Martin Ragget who were good to Ollie.
Reposing at his niece Carmel's residence, Floodhall (R95X7H6) from 4.30pm on Wednesday with rosary and vigil prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 midday in St Brendan's Church, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Gerry Stapleton
The death has occurred of Gerry Stapleton, Bolton Road, Chiswick, U.K and formerly of 22 St. Francis Terrace, Kilkenny City died suddenly on 16th March 2022 in hospital surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Deeply missed by his children Geraldine, Elaine and Liam, grandchildren Keeley, Mollie and Alfie, brother Podge and sister-in-law Margaret and all his friends in Dicksboro GAA Club.
Funeral Arrangements Later
Eileen (Eily) Haberlin (née Costello)
The death has occurred of Eileen (Eily) Haberlin (née Costello), Dunkitt, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Eileen passed away peacefully on Sunday at University Hospital Waterford surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael (Mixie) and son Michael Junior. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Teresa, Breda and Valerie, son Dermot, daughter-in-law Marie, sons-in-law Pat and Brian, grandchildren Ian, Avril, Rebecca, Stephen, Ruth and Glen, sister Ann (Dollie), brothers Sean and Tommy, extended family and friends.
Funeral Arrangements Later
Pictured at the Cois Nore Centre were Kieran Conway, Bill Cuddihy, Judy Kearney, Marcos Nascimento, Ian Wilson, Denis O’Connell and Mary Dolan PICTURE: Vicky Comerford
Kilkenny Arts officer Mary Butler welcomed the 2022 scheme, saying: “Kilkenny Arts Office is delighted to be part of this national programme
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.