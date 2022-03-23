Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Heidi Heyer (née Schmid)

The death has occurred of Heidi Heyer (née Schmid), Gowran, Co. Kilkenny, formerly of Ossory Park, Kilkenny and originally of Leverkusen, Germany, on 21st March 2022, peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Heidi will be sadly missed by her daughters Nicki and Michaela, son-in-law Mick, Michaela's partner Damian, her grandsons Cian, Yonas and Noah, sisters Brigitte, Jutta, Inge and Marianne, brothers-in-law Walter and Gerda, her extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (23rd March) from 5pm concluding with Vigil Prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Gowran with interment thereafter in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Dalton House Day Care Centre, Gowran.

Peter Smyth

The death has occurred of Peter Smyth, Burnaby Street, Sheffield, England and late of Kilcraggan, Mooncoin, Kilkenny, who died on 13th March 2022. Predeceased by his parents William and Mary, sister Margaret and brother Peter who died in infancy. Peter will be sadly missed by his brother Fr. Edmond ODC and John, sister Peggy (Lourie), brother-in-law Patrick, sister-in-law Mary, nephews Liam and Michael, niece Carmel, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Peter's removal will take place on Thursday, 24th March, to the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 25th March, at 2pm followed by burial in the old cemetery. To view Peter's mass please click on the link below at 1.55pm on Friday: www.churchservices.tv/mooncoinparish

Ollie Ryan

The death has occurred of Ollie Ryan, Lawcus, Stoneyford, Kilkenny, unexpectedly at his home, 21st March 2022. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by his sister Teasie (UK) and brother in law Dan, many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews extended family, friends and neighbours, especially Sheila and Martin Ragget who were good to Ollie.

Reposing at his niece Carmel's residence, Floodhall (R95X7H6) from 4.30pm on Wednesday with rosary and vigil prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 midday in St Brendan's Church, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerry Stapleton

The death has occurred of Gerry Stapleton, Bolton Road, Chiswick, U.K and formerly of 22 St. Francis Terrace, Kilkenny City died suddenly on 16th March 2022 in hospital surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Deeply missed by his children Geraldine, Elaine and Liam, grandchildren Keeley, Mollie and Alfie, brother Podge and sister-in-law Margaret and all his friends in Dicksboro GAA Club.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Eileen (Eily) Haberlin (née Costello)

The death has occurred of Eileen (Eily) Haberlin (née Costello), Dunkitt, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Eileen passed away peacefully on Sunday at University Hospital Waterford surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael (Mixie) and son Michael Junior. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Teresa, Breda and Valerie, son Dermot, daughter-in-law Marie, sons-in-law Pat and Brian, grandchildren Ian, Avril, Rebecca, Stephen, Ruth and Glen, sister Ann (Dollie), brothers Sean and Tommy, extended family and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Donnacha Doyle & Son's Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5pm until 7:30pm. Arriving on Thursday at St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow (via her residence) for requiem mass at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. To view Eily's Funeral Mass please click on the following link: https://www.kilmacowparish.com/