Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, March 23, 2022

William Comerford

The death has occurred of William Comerford, 8 Cluain Mhuire, Goresbridge, Kilkenny, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, formely of Powertown. Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, sons Francis and Patrick, daughters Helen and Fiona, sister Mag (Kildare), grandchildren, nephews, niece, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Funeral to arrive at The Church of The Holy Trinity, Goresbridge, for requiem Mass at 11am on Friday, followed by burial afterwards in Skeoughvosteen Cemetery. House private, please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Marie Fox (née Dunphy)

The death has occurred of Marie Fox (née Dunphy), 45 Woodlawn Grove, Waterford, formerly of Cuffesgrange, Ballymack, Callan, on Wednesday 23rd March 2022. Predeceased by her daughter Ciara. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, her adored children Niamh and Seán, her grandchildren, Daniel and Ciara, her loving sisters Margaret and Betty, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, 24th March, from 5pm to 8pm. House private on Wednesday Please. Requiem Mass on Friday in St. Paul’s Church, Lisduggan at 10am followed by burial in St. Otteran’s Cemetery. Marie’s Mass will be live-streamed at 10 am by following the link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-paul-s

Marie’s funeral cortége will be leaving her residence on Friday at 9.30am approximately en route to the church giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects.

Rosanna (Rosie) Healy (née Kenny)

The death has occurred of Rosanna (Rosie) Healy (née Kenny), Maidenhill, Kells Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, on 22nd March 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Rosanna (Rosie), beloved wife of the late Nicholas Healy, predeceased by her sister Margaret and brother Tom, beloved mother of Nicholas, June and Ann, sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Kate, sons-in-law JJ and William, grandchildren Amy, Aoife, Niamh, Aisling, Vinny, Isabel, Sophie and Eoin, her brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Thursday (24th March) from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10.30am in St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny with Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. The Requiem Mass may be viewed at the following link: https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/ House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Crumlin Childrens' Hospital https://www.olchc.ie/about-us/donations/

Eamon Sheil

The death has occurred of Eamon Sheil, The Sycamores, Freshford Road, Kilkenny and late of Rosslare Harbour, Co. Wexford, on March 23rd 2022 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Julia. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Hehir's Funeral Home, Kilkenny (R95 FH90) on Thursday from 4.30p.m. with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 2p.m. followed by interment in Ballykelly Cemetery, New Ross, Co. Wexford. Should you wish to leave a message for Eamon's family, please do so in the condolence section below. House strictly private please.

Michael Soames

The death has occurred of Michael Soames, No. 8 Greenview, Ballyragget, Kilkenny, peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Beloved partner of Liz (Fogarty). Deeply regretted by his loving partner, children, brothers Richard, Robbie, Kieran and Christy, sisters Bridget and Ann, sons in law, daughter in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 3pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.