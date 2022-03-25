Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, March 25, 2022

Micéal Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Micéal Kavanagh, Mountgarrett, New Ross, Co Wexford and late of Inistioge Co Kilkenny, on 22nd March 2022. Micéal pre-deceased by his son Dermot (aged 6 years). Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Bridie, sons Michael and Tomás, daughter Mairead, brother Richard, daughters-in-law Lena and Sharon, son-in-law David, grandchildren Christina, Sinéad, Diarmuid, Jack, Niamh, Hannah and Aaron, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, from 4pm today, Friday, 25th March, concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, Rosbercon, for 2pm Requiem Mass on Saturday the 26th of March, followed by burial afterwards in St. Stephen's Cemetery, New Ross (passing his residence en route). Mass can be viewed on www.rosberconparish.ie Family flowers only, please.Donations, if desired, to Saint Vincent de Paul.

Leo Martin

The death has occurred of Leo Martin, 32 Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny and formerly of Townawilly, Donegal Town, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his brothers, Fr. Michael, Paddy and John. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, daughter Carmel, sons Leo and Eamonn, son-in-law Leo, daughters-in-law Mary and Caroline, grandchildren Lara, Danny, Mia, Louise and Sophie, sisters Mary, Kathleen and brother Christy, brothers-in-law James and Michael Hosey, sisters-in-law Mai Dormer, Carmel Comerford and Breda Buggy, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 4pm on Friday (25th March) concluding with rosary at 7pm. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Clogh on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: cloghparish.ie

Oliver Brennan

The death has occurred of Oliver Brennan, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny, on 23rd March 2022, tragically, at his home. Oliver, predeceased by his parents Martin and Elizabeth, brothers Liam and Mícheál and infant sister Noreen, sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Peter and Dominic, sisters Breda, Margaret, Alice and Terry, brothers-in-law Shem, Eamonn, Pat and Martin, sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Saturday (March 26th) from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Jenkinstown with interment afterwards in Conahy Cemetery. The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at the following link http://youtube.com/c/allisonritchiechurchsinger

Alicia Birken (née Grace)

The death has occurred of Alicia Birken (née Grace), late of Kilkenny and Gaulstown, Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny, March 24th 2022 (very peacefully) surrounded by the wonderful and devoted staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. Dear wife of the late Arnold, predeceased by her siblings Dan, Mary and Larry. Much loved mother of Annie and Mary and beloved sister of Fr. Ned and Paddy. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, brothers, sons-in-law Pieter and Jonathan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11a.m. in the Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan followed by interment in Tullaroan Cemetery.