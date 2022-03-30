Deaths in Kilkenny, March 30, 2022

Florence Bowe (née Tynan)

The death has occurred of Florence Bowe (née Tynan), Creenkill Gathabawn, Lisdowney, Kilkenny and Ballymaloe Cookery School, Co. Cork, who passed away peacefully at Cork University Hospital, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her brothers Frank, Aidan, Edmond and Thomas and sister Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Florence's funeral cortège will arrive at St. Kieran's Church Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny, on Thursday at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Funeral Mass for Florence can be viewed by pressing the following link https://churchcamlive.ie/johnstown-parish-live-stream/.

Danny Keogh

The death has occurred of Danny Keogh, Dan Corkery Place, Macroom, and formerly of Slieverue, Co Kilkenny, on 28th March, 2022, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at Cork University Hospital. Danny, partner of the late Mary, regretted by his brother Frank, sister Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Saturday at 11am in Fitz-Geralds Funeral Home Macroom, burial afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery, Macroom. The family respectfully requests that everyone please wear masks, no hand shaking and observe social distancing.

Elizabeth (Betty) Cahill

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Cahill, Muckalee, Ballyfoyle, Kilkenny, and Prague House, Freshford, on 28th March, 2022. Pre-deceased by her sister Peggy, brothers Billy and John. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, surrounded by her extended family. Betty will be sadly missed by her cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Wednesday (30th March) from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 7.30pm. Reposing on Thursday (31st March) from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 7.30pm, followed by removal to St. Brendan's Church, Muckalee. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You are welcome to join in the celebration of Betty's Funeral Mass on the following link: muckaleeparishlivestream-churchcamlive.ie

Paddy Gibbs

The death has occurred of Paddy Gibbs, Ahenure, Callan, Kilkenny, peacefully, at his residence surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, 29th March 2022. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Ellen and his sisters Eileen and Nan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing family, his wife Eileen, daughter Mary, son Michael, grandchildren Eve, Amy, Patrick and Luke, daughter-in-law Frances, son-in-law Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his son Michael’s residence, (Eircode R95 YR50), Ahenure, Callan, on Wednesday from 3pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday at 10am followed by removal to The Church of The Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/ (Callan Parish)

Christopher Lanigan

The death has occurred of Christopher Lanigan, Cloughabrody Heights, Thomastown, Kilkenny, formerly of Rathduff, Kells, Co Kilkenny and Bristol, England. Christopher (Christy) died suddenly at his home on Tuesday, 29 March. Christy is sadly missed by his loving family, wife Fern, daughters: Teresa and Josephine, son Christopher, sons-in-law: Paul and Steve, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandchildren: Lucy, Hannah, Gemma, and Adam, extended family and friends.

Christy's Requiem Mass will take place at 10am on Thursday in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by private cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2.20pm. To view Requiem Mass Click here: https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/ House Private Please

Ann O'Brien (née Byrne)

The death has occurred of Ann O'Brien (née Byrne), Fr. Murphy Square, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, on 29th March 2022 at Drakelands House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Brendan and much loved mother of John. She will be sadly missed by her husband, son, brother Francis, sister Lucy, daughter-in-law Kathleen, grandchildren Karen, Aoife and Jason, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 6pm on Wednesday (March 30th) concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11a.m. in St. Mary's Cathedral followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. Ann's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stmaryscathedral.ie

Sr. Berchmans O'Mahony

The death has occurred of Sr. Berchmans O'Mahony, IBVM, Freshford Road Loreto Kilkenny and formerly of Loreto Fermoy, Co. Cork, peacefully on March 28th 2022 in her 98th year, in the care of the dedicated staff of Drakelands Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary Josephine, her brother Barry and her brothers-in-law Jim and Bill. Sadly missed by her Loreto Community, her sisters Lena and Mary Jo, her brothers Denis and Michael, her sisters-in-law Nell, Anne and Phil, her nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Martin Neligan & Sons Funeral Home, The Old Train Station, Fermoy, P61K682 on Thursday, March 31st 2022, from 5pm to 6pm. Reception into St. Patrick’s Church, Fermoy on Friday, April 1st 2022, at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Loreto Convent Cemetery, Fermoy. Requiem Mass will be live streamed at http://www.fermoyparish.ie