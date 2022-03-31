Search

31 Mar 2022

Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, March 31, 2022

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

31 Mar 2022 11:45 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Catherine Curry (née Brennan)

The death has occurred of Catherine Curry (née Brennan), Chatsworth, Clogh, and formerly of Lower Crutt, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on 29TH March, 2022, at Waterford University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Jane and John Brennan, sister Nuala Delaney, brother Pat (Fallow) and Tom Brennan. Catherine will be sadly missed by her loving husband Jim, much cherished mother of Mike, Declan, Eoin, Ciarán, Aoife, Pauline, and Martina; much loved grandmother to Cathal, Conor, Mikey, Ger, Joe, Cody, Taylor, Caolán, Tiernan, Tadgh, Odhran, Sarah, Katie, Isabelle, and Harper, sisters Sheila, Jane and Ann and brother John, daughters and sons-in-law Niamh, Lindy, Michelle, Mick, Dec, and Joe, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.
 

Funeral Arrangements Later

Florence Bowe (née Tynan)

The death has occurred of Florence Bowe (née Tynan), Creenkill, Gathabaun, Kilkenny and Ballymaloe Cookery School, Co. Cork, who passed away peacefully at Cork University Hospital, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Loughlin, brothers Frank, Aidan, Edmond and Thomas and sister Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Florence's funeral cortège will arrive at St. Kieran's Church Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny, on Thursday evening at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Funeral Mass for Florence can be viewed by pressing the following link https://churchcamlive.ie/johnstown-parish-live-stream/

