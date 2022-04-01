Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, April 1, 2022

John Jnr (Tank) Barden

The death has occurred of John Jnr (Tank) Barden, Danesfort, Kilkenny, on 21st February 2022, unexpectedly, in Nigeria, predeceased by his infant son Tagdh, brother Patrick (Bobby) and baby sister Sarah, sadly missed by his loving son Adam and his mother Aisling, his parents Johnny and Peggy, brothers Eamon, Maurice and Jason, sisters Ann Marie, Lorraine and Deirdre, brothers-in-law Colin and Brian, sister-in-law Evelyn, Jason's partner Amy, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his family home in Danesfort (R95 V2K2) on Sunday (3rd April) from 4pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11am in St. Michael's Church, Danesfort. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass may be viewed online at http://facebook.com//danesfortparish

Catherine Curry (née Brennan)

The death has occurred of Catherine Curry (née Brennan), Chatsworth, Clogh, and formerly of Lower Crutt, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on 29TH March, 2022, at Waterford University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Jane and John Brennan, sister Nuala Delaney, brother Pat (Fallow) and Tom Brennan. Catherine will be sadly missed by her loving husband Jim, much cherished mother of Mike, Declan, Eoin, Ciarán, Aoife, Pauline, and Martina; much loved grandmother to Cathal, Conor, Mikey, Ger, Joe, Cody, Taylor, Caolán, Tiernan, Tadgh, Odhran, Sarah, Katie, Isabelle, and Harper, sisters Sheila, Jane and Ann and brother John, daughters and sons-in-law Niamh, Lindy, Michelle, Mick, Dec, and Joe, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 2pm on Friday (1st April) concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Prayers at her Home on Saturday at 10am followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You are welcome to join in the celebration of Catherine's Funeral Mass on following link: cloghparish.ie

Norah Delaney (née Brennan (Dan))

The death has occurred of Norah Delaney (née Brennan (Dan)), Timberoe, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on 31st March, 2022, peacefully at her home. In her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Predeceased by her son James, daughters Anne, Kathleen and Elizabeth. Much loved mother of Honoria, Ellen, Margaret, John, Mary, Jane, Bridget and Patrick. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her Home from 3pm on Friday (1st April) concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Reposing from 3pm on Saturday with Funeral Prayers at 5pm followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You are welcome to join in the celebration of Norah's Funeral Mass on the cloghparish.ie. Please note there is no 9.45am mass in Moneenroe on Sunday.

Katie Murphy (née Doherty)

The death has occurred of Katie Murphy (née Doherty), Ballyfoyle, Tullogher, and late of Ballinlammy, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny, on 31st March 2022. Katie, in her 93rd year, peacefully in the excellent care of the matron and staff of the Community Hospital New Ross. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving family daughters, Agnes, Ann and Margaret son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Michelle, Patrick, Eimear and Grainne Foran, Julianne, Páraic, Tomás and Eoin Dowling their father Pat, brother Robbie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, New Ross from 4pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm today, Friday, 1st April. Funeral leaving her residence to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Tullogher for 2pm Requiem Mass on Saturday, 2nd April, with burial afterwards in Listerlin (Mullinarrigle) Cemetery.

John O'Shea

The death has occurred of John O'Shea, Haggard, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny, on 30th March 2022. John peacefully passed in his 88th year at his residence in the care of his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (Jo). Deeply regretted by his daughters Marie, Eleanor and Catriona, son Brian, sons-in-law John and Tom, daughter-in-law Julie, grandchildren John, Sofia, Laura, Ella, Mikey and Ollie, brother Dick, sisters-in-law Mai, Bridget, Stasia and Josie, brothers-in-law Sean and Tommy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm to 7pm with rosary at 6pm on Saturday, 2April. Funeral leaving his residence at 10.30am to arrive at St. James' Church Glenmore for 11am Requiem Mass on Sunday, 3 April, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.glenmoreparish.ie