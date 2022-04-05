Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Frank Roche

The death has occurred of Frank Roche, Spring Garden Alley, Waterford, and late of Ballymountain, Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Sunday 3rd April 2022, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his parents John and Josie, and his brothers. Frank will be sadly missed by his sister Nellie (Murphy Née Roche), brother-in-law Pierce, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Frank will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Wednesday, 6th April, from 10.30am followed by removal at 11.30am to St. James' Church, Glenmore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Frank's Mass, please click this link at 11.55am on Wednesday: www.glenmoreparish.ie.

Daniel (Dan) O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) O'Gorman, Columban Fathers Dalgan Park, Navan and late of Woolengrange, Bennetsbridge, Co. Kilkenny and Korean mission, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Columban's Retirement Home, Navan, April 3rd 2022. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Alice; sister Mary Mahon; brothers Frank, Michael and John; nephew Francis. Very deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Agnes, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, Columban family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday 6th at 11am in St. Columban's, followed by burial in the Community Cemetery.

Loretta Dooley (née Phelan)

The death has occurred of Loretta Dooley (née Phelan), 1 Rosbercon Hill, New Ross, and late of Tullogher, Co. Kilkenny, on April 3, 2022. Loretta in her 106th year peacefully in the excellent care of the matron and staff of the Community Hospital New Ross. Pre-deceased by her husband John, daughter Joan, brothers Mickie and James, sister-in law Maura and son-in-law Leo. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons Anthony and Shem, daughter Maria, daughters-in-law Helena and Marian, sister-in-law Mary (Phelan), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neices, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many great friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm tomorrow Tuesday 5th April. Removal will take place at 11.45am on Wednesday 6th April to The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon arriving for 12noon Requiem Mass (passing her residence) with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.rosberconparish.ie