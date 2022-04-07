Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, April 7, 2022

Sarah (Sally) Dempsey (née Doherty)

The death has occurred of Sarah (Sally) Dempsey (née Doherty), Ballybrack, Co. Dublin and formerly of Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny, on April 6th 2022 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her family. Sarah (Sally) dearly beloved wife and best friend of David, much loved mother of Michael, Paul, Peter, Noel, Lesley and Avril, predeceased by her brother Jimmy and more recently by her daughter-in-law Cora. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, son-in-law Richard, daughters-in-law Michelle and Trisha, grandchildren Elaine, Michelle, Kayleigh, Conor, Ruairí, Niamh, David and Sarah, her brothers Michael and Noel, sister Ann, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Blackrock Hospice. Donations may be made on line by clicking on this link https://olh.ie

Reposing at the family home on Friday (April 8th) from 5pm with a gathering of family and friends for 7pm Prayer Service (all welcome to attend). Removal on Saturday (April 9th) to the Church of the Apostles, Willow Vale, Ballybrack A96 FN53 arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Kilternan Cemetery Park, Ballycorus Road, D18 XCC2. To view the Mass live click on this link https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-apostlesballybrack For those who would have liked to attend Sally’s funeral but are unable to can leave a personal message of sympathy on the notice section on the Patrick O’Donovan & Son webpage by clicking on this link www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie

Florence (Florrie) Matthews

The death has occurred of Florence (Florrie) Matthews, 21 Greenville, Gowran, Kilkenny, who died peacefully on the 6th April in the loving care of St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her daughters Sarah and Ann, son James, sister Lizzie, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, her dear friend Malachy, and extended family. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son Podge. Reposing in Hehir's Funeral Home Kilkenny on Thursday 7th April from 3pm with prayers at 5pm, followed by removal to church of the Assumption Gowran for 6pm. Requiem mass at 11am on Friday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) McCormack

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) McCormack, Poynstown, Glengoole, Thurles, Tipperary, E41 P970 / Kilkenny, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents James and Mary-Teresa, brother Seamus and sister Marion. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Irene, daughters Karen, Paula, Irené, Marie-Therese and Christine, sons P.J. and Francis, his adoring 11 grandchildren, sons-in-law Rodrigo, Michael, Gary and Martin, daughter-in-law Olivia, brothers Eamonn, Noel, Michael and Liam, sister Sr. Catherine, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence ( E41 P970) on Thursday, 7th April, from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of Ss. Patrick and Oliver, Glengoole, on Friday 8th, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Fenor Hill Cemetery, Urlingford. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section below. House private on Friday morning.

The McCormack family asks that those attending, to wear face masks and no handshaking.

Peter Round

The death has occurred of Peter Round, The Paddocks, Paulstown, Kilkenny, and late of Dublin, on 5th April 2022, peacefully, at home in the loving care of his wife Gill. Peter, sadly missed by his beloved wife Gill, children Katie and Charlie, Gill's children Jordan and Saoirse, his parents John and Sue, brothers Michael and David, son-in-law Alberto, grandson Louis, parents-in-law Joe and Margaret (O'Shea). sisters-in-law Siobhán and Yvonne, brother-in-law Joey, nephews, nieces, extended family, many friends and colleagues in VHI.

A celebration of Peter's life will take place on Sunday (10th April) at 2pm in the Marina Room at the Lord Bagenal Inn in Leighinbridge, Co. Carlow and will be followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Kilkenny. House strictly private please. Flowers welcome but a donation, in lieu, can be made to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team and The Irish Cancer Society https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/ or https://www.cancer.ie/