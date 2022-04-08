Search

08 Apr 2022

Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, April 8, 2022

Rest in Peace

08 Apr 2022 11:00 AM

Joe Lynch

The death has occurred of Joe Lynch, Slieverue, and late of Aharney, Lisdowney, Co. Kilkenny and Ardree Hotel, Waterford, who died 6th April 2022, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Ellen, and brother Packie. Joe will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie (née Wall), sons Joe and Richard, daughters Helen (Murphy), Ann (Doherty) and Breda (Lynch), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his adoring grandchildren Robin, Dean, Megan, Hannah, Ellen, Sarah and Ellie, his great grandchildren Jesse and Harper, brother Liam (Abbeyleix), sister Margaret (Durrow), sisters-in-law Eileen (Lynch) and Maureen (Wall), niece, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Joe will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Friday 8th April from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to The Church Of The Assumption, Slieverue, Requiem Mass on Saturday 9th April at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Joe's Mass, please click link below on Friday at 7.15pm and Saturday at 11.55am on Saturday: https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/slieverue-webcam/

House private at all times please.  No flowers please, donations if desired to Irish Heart Foundation c/o Powers Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.

 

Margaret (Colette) McNamara (née Bolger)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Colette) McNamara (née Bolger), Cabra West, Dublin and Piltown, Kilkenny. It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the death of our wonderful mam Colette, who passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in Connolly Hospital on the 7th April, 2022. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tommy, son Declan and brother Paddy. Colette will be very sadly missed by her sons Frank and John and daughter Colette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Maeve and Bernie, daughters-in-law, sisters and brother-in-law and her many friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the family home on Sunday, 10th April, between 12pm and 4pm. Removal on Monday, 11th April, to the Church of the Most Precious Blood, Cabra arriving for 10am Mass followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/cabrawest

