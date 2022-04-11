Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, April 11, 2022

Alice (Cissie) Heffernan (née Kearney)

The death has occurred of Alice (Cissie) Heffernan (née Kearney), Drumglen, Aylwardstown, Glenmore, Kilkenny, Y34 DW01, on 10th April 2022 Alice. Predeceased by her loving husband John and grandson baby Padráig. Cissie leaves behind her devastated family, Imelda, Caroline, Ita, Theresa, Stephanie, John, Andy and Martin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Cissie will be reposing at her family home "Drumglen" from 3pm today Monday 11th April with Rosary at 7pm, and again tomorrow Tuesday 12th April from 3pm with Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Removal will take place at 11.30am on Wednesday 13th April to arrive at St. James' Church Glenmore for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Mass can viewed www.glenmoreparish.ie House Private on Wednesday morning please.

Alice Byrne (née Roberts)

The death has occurred of Alice Byrne (née Roberts), New Road, Kilkenny and late of Ballyogan, Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny, April 10th 2022 (peacefully) at Whitfield Hospital, Waterford. Beloved wife of the late Sean and adored mother of Eamonn, Marie (Callaghan), Lorcan, Eoin and Niall. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, sister Bridget (O'Regan), grandchildren Tara, Aisleen, Darragh, Emma, Stephen and Olivia, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Vasan, Olga and Clodagh, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home from 6p.m. on Monday concluding with Rosary at 8p.m. Funeral on Tuesday after 10.30a.m. Requiem Mass in St. John's Church to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Stroke Unit, St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Alice's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stjohnskilkenny.com

Alice Haberlin

The death has occurred of Alice Haberlin (née GAULE), Killaspy, Slieverue, Kilkenny, who died on Saturday 9th April 2022, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Ned, parents Michael and Mary (Gaule), her brothers and sisters. Alice will be sadly missed by her sons Edward and Michael, daughter Bunny (Forristal), son-in-law Gerry, grandchildren Shona, Alan and Elanna, niece, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Alice will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday 11th April from 4.30pm until 6.30pm, Alice's removal will take place on Tuesday 12th April from her home to The Church Of The Assumption, Slieverue, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Alice's Mass, please click link below on at 11.55am on Tuesday: https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/slieverue-webcam/

Pat Walsh

The death has occurred of Pat Walsh, Glendonnell, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Pat passed away on Friday (peacefully). Predeceased by his brothers Jimmy and Larry. Sadly missed by his nephew Seamus, grandnephews Finn and Aengus, grandniece Tara, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

John (Sean) Hassett

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Hassett, Nicholastown, Mooncoin, Kilkenny and formerly of Kilcooney, Kilmacthomas, County Waterford. Sean passed away on Friday (peacefully). Predeceased by his beloved daughter Lisa and brother Liam. Sadly missed by his loving wife Monica, son Anthony, daughter Edel, son-in-law William, daughter-in-law Niamh, cherished grandchildren Daniel and Monica, brothers Tom, sister Phyllis, sister-in-law and best friend Vera, nieces, nephews, extended family, exceptional neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Arriving on Monday at The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin (via his residence) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in the new cemetery. Family flowers only please. Sean’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/mooncoinparish

Richard Roche

The death has occurred of Richard Roche, New Road, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on 9th April, 2022. Predeceased by his parents Ned and Mary (Ryan), brother-in-law Dixie (O'Neill), nephews Richard and Edward (O'Neill). Richard leaves behind his devastated wife Winifred (Moran), sister Mary-Jo (O'Neill) and brothers Peter and John, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, extended family and a wide circle of great friends and neighbours.

Richard's family welcome you to his home on Sunday (10th April) from 3pm, concluding with rosary at 7pm. Richard's funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the cloghparish.webcam

Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donation Box in Church

Margaret Carey (née McLysaght)

The death has occurred of Margaret Carey (née McLysaght), 28 Brandondale, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Margaret passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Borris Lodge nursing home on Friday 8th April 2022. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, grandson Gary, brothers Martin, Mannix, Frank and Joe, sisters Valera and Marion. Sadly missed by her daughters Shirley and Jackie, sons-in-law Tommy and Danny, grandchildren James, Shannon, Mark and Alan, great-grandchildren Cian, Millie and Fiadh.

Removal on Monday (April 11th) at 10.30am to Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, arriving for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary cemetery. Margaret's funeral mass can be viewed online at 11am on Monday 11th April 2022 Click Here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXFhA8rWJBA

Gerard McBride

The death has occurred of Gerard McBride, Sheepstown, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny. Peacefully in the loving care of Geraldine and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny on Tuesday, 5th April 2022. Sadly missed by his sisters Joan, Teresa and Eileen, brothers Edward, Anthony, Andrew and Patrick, niece Maura and all nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan from 9.30am on Tuesday 12th of April. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by Removal to The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Hugginstown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Hugginstown. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link https://youtu.be/PVEoHuMBHV0

David Ryan

The death has occurred of David Ryan, Ballyvarang, Slieverue, Kilkenny and formerly of Clonassey, Mullinavat. David passed away suddenly on Thursday. Son of the late Agnes. Deeply regretted by his loving father Billy, brother Philip, uncle Richard, nephew Philip, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 1:30pm followed by removal to St. Beacon's Church, Mullinavat for Requiem Mass at 3:30pm. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. David's funeral mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/st-beacons-church-mullinavat/

Margaret Wall (née Campion)

The death has occurred of Margaret Wall (née Campion), Sart, Freshford, Kilkenny, suddenly, at St. James's Hospital. Daughter of the late Gerry and Phylis Campion. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eamonn, daughters Emer, Megan, brothers Terry, Michael, John Joe, sister Helen (Dowling), aunt Jose (Campion), father-in-law Tom, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 6pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in St. Lachtain's Cemetery.