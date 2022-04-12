Search

12 Apr 2022

Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

12 Apr 2022 11:06 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

 Jordan McHugh

The death has occurred of Jordan McHugh, 21 Fatima Place, Kilkenny City, on 11th April 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of SMU at St. Luke's Hospital. Jordan, pre-deceased by his infant sisters Robyn and Grace and his grandparents Christy and Mary Walsh, cherished son of Cathriona and Robert and loving younger brother of Josh, sadly missed by his heartbroken family, grandparents Sean and Ann McHugh, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday (13th April) from 4pm to 7pm with Rosary recited at 5.30pm. House private at all other times please. Funeral Service on Holy Thursday morning at 11am in St. Mary's Cathedral with interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Service may be viewed online at https://www.stmaryscathedral.ie/

Catherine (Kitty) Butler (née Cuddihy)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Butler (née Cuddihy), Gortnagap, Tullaroan, Kilkenny, peacefully, at her daughter Kay’s residence on Sunday, 10th April 2022. Predeceased by her husband Mikie, her daughter Lily and her son Michael, who died in infancy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her children Kay (Pollard), Joe, Mary (Whitty), John and Pat, brother Billy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law John and Martin, daughters-in-law Karen and Breda, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Tuesday, 12th April, from 5pm. Rosary and Vigil Prayers will be recited at 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan arriving at 8pm approx. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in Tullaroan Cemetery. Live Streaming of Kitty’s Requiem Mass will be available by clicking on the following link. Click Here https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyiH5klLphiBUSMRmoFmg1A

Bartley Conway

The death has occurred of Bartley Conway, Ballyknock, Tullogher, Kilkenny, Y34 HY67, on 11th April 2022. Bartley, passed away peacefully at his residence in the care of his family. Beloved husband to Mary, loving father to sons Matthew and John, daughters Geraldine and Catherine, loving grandfather to Robyn. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Chris, Ruby, Emilie and his many good friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence from 3pm with prayers at 7pm tomorrow Tuesday 12th April and again on Wednesday 13th April from 3pm with Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Removal will take place at 11.30am on Thursday 14th April to arrive at St. David's Church Listerlin for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Irish Lung Fibrosis Association https://ilfa.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media