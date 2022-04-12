Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Jordan McHugh

The death has occurred of Jordan McHugh, 21 Fatima Place, Kilkenny City, on 11th April 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of SMU at St. Luke's Hospital. Jordan, pre-deceased by his infant sisters Robyn and Grace and his grandparents Christy and Mary Walsh, cherished son of Cathriona and Robert and loving younger brother of Josh, sadly missed by his heartbroken family, grandparents Sean and Ann McHugh, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday (13th April) from 4pm to 7pm with Rosary recited at 5.30pm. House private at all other times please. Funeral Service on Holy Thursday morning at 11am in St. Mary's Cathedral with interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Service may be viewed online at https://www.stmaryscathedral.ie/

Catherine (Kitty) Butler (née Cuddihy)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Butler (née Cuddihy), Gortnagap, Tullaroan, Kilkenny, peacefully, at her daughter Kay’s residence on Sunday, 10th April 2022. Predeceased by her husband Mikie, her daughter Lily and her son Michael, who died in infancy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her children Kay (Pollard), Joe, Mary (Whitty), John and Pat, brother Billy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law John and Martin, daughters-in-law Karen and Breda, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Tuesday, 12th April, from 5pm. Rosary and Vigil Prayers will be recited at 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan arriving at 8pm approx. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in Tullaroan Cemetery. Live Streaming of Kitty’s Requiem Mass will be available by clicking on the following link. Click Here https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyiH5klLphiBUSMRmoFmg1A

Bartley Conway

The death has occurred of Bartley Conway, Ballyknock, Tullogher, Kilkenny, Y34 HY67, on 11th April 2022. Bartley, passed away peacefully at his residence in the care of his family. Beloved husband to Mary, loving father to sons Matthew and John, daughters Geraldine and Catherine, loving grandfather to Robyn. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Chris, Ruby, Emilie and his many good friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence from 3pm with prayers at 7pm tomorrow Tuesday 12th April and again on Wednesday 13th April from 3pm with Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Removal will take place at 11.30am on Thursday 14th April to arrive at St. David's Church Listerlin for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Irish Lung Fibrosis Association https://ilfa.ie