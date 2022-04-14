Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, April 14, 2022

Agnes O'Shea

The death has occurred of Agnes O'Shea, resident of St. Joseph's Nursing Home (Little Sisters of the Poor) and formerly of Garnarea, Piltown and Viewmount, Waterford. Agnes passed away peacefully at University Hospital Waterford surrounded by close family on April 12th 2022. Predeceased by her sisters Stasia, Bernadette, Kitty and her brother John. Sadly missed by her sister Mary, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.

Reposing at St. Joseph's Nursing Home (Little Sisters of the Poor) Ferrybank on Monday April 18th from 2.30pm to 5pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 19th at 10.30am in St. Joseph & St. Benildus Church, Newtown followed by burial afterwards at The Church of the Assumption (Old Cemetery) Piltown, Co. Kilkenny.

Sr Teresa Ursula (Anna) Kennedy

The death has occurred of Sr Teresa Ursula (Anna) Kennedy, Religious Sisters of Charity, Lakelands, Sandymount, Dublin and formerly of Ballyroe, Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny April 12th 2022. Deeply regretted by her community, the Congregation of the Religious Sisters of Charity, her sister Rita Clohosey, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

John Maher

The death has occurred of John Maher, Brittas, Kilmanagh, Kilkenny, peacefully, in the loving care of Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan on Tuesday, 12th April 2022. Pre-deceased by his wife Nellie, grandson David and son-in-law Ultan. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Michael, William and Francis, daughters Esther, Ann and Eileen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law Janet, Joan and Elaine, sons-in-law Donal and Dick, sister Bridget Holmes, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan. Funeral Prayers on Thursday afternoon at 2pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Kilmanagh for Requiem Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Ballycallan Parish Webcam Page, click here https://www.btfparishes.org/

Patrick (Paddy) Purcell

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Purcell, Ballykeeffe, Kilmanagh, Kilkenny, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at the Hermitage Clinic, Co. Dublin, 11th April 2022. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Maureen, sister May, brothers Nicholas and Philip. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Phil and Pat, daughters Catriona and Mary, daughters-in-law Miriam and Lisa, son-in-law Michael, much loved grandchildren Pat, Kate, Ruth, Etain, Maria, Liam and Leo, sister-in-law Phil, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving to St Molua’s Church, Killaloe, Co. Kilkenny, on Thursday 14th April for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only. Thank you. Live streaming of Paddy's Requiem Mass will be available by clicking on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyiH5klLphiBUSMRmoFmg1A