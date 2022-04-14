Funeral arrangements announced for 17 year-old Cian Mooney from North Kilkenny

Rest in Peace
The death has occurred of Cian Mooney, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, R95 WPC6
Tragically taken aged 17 years.
Cian is survived by his broken hearted parents, Sylvia and Eamon, and his sisters, Beibhinn, Caoimhe, Saidhbh and Méabh, his grandparents, Eamon and Mary Mooney, and Norman and Dorothy Leeper, his uncles, aunts and cousins. Sadly missed by a wide circle of friends and his classmates.
Reposing at his home on Saturday, from 4pm to 8pm and on Sunday, from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral service at his home on Monday at 11am, followed by removal via The Glen to Newlands Cross Crematorium for 2 p.m. The crematorium will be private. No flowers please.
