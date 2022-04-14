Search

14 Apr 2022

Funeral arrangements announced for 17 year-old Cian Mooney from North Kilkenny

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

14 Apr 2022 7:27 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

The death has occurred of Cian Mooney, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, R95 WPC6

Tragically taken aged 17 years.

Cian is survived by his broken hearted parents, Sylvia and Eamon, and his sisters, Beibhinn, Caoimhe, Saidhbh and Méabh, his grandparents, Eamon and Mary Mooney, and Norman and Dorothy Leeper, his uncles, aunts and cousins. Sadly missed by a wide circle of friends and his classmates.

Reposing at his home on Saturday, from 4pm to 8pm and on Sunday, from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral service at his home on Monday at 11am, followed by removal via The Glen to Newlands Cross Crematorium for 2 p.m. The crematorium will be private. No flowers please.

