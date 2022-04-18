Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, April 18, 2022

Andrew Byrne

The death has occurred of Andrew Byrne, Tullamaine House, Callan, Kilkenny and Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Cork University Hospital on Saturday, 16th April, 2022. Pre-deceased by his father Liam, brother Liam and sister Marie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing family, his wife Mary, his children Joseph, Edel, Liam, Claire and Linda, grandchildren, Luca, Adam and Lola, daughters-in-law Sharon and Chinwe, son-in-law Jason, mother Mary, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cork University Hospital. Donations can be made through the following link: https://www.idonate.ie House private please.

The Byrne Family would like to thank The Emeregency Services for the care and attention given to Andrew. Also, a special thanks to all the staff at Cork University Hospital.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Ann Holohan (née Cuddihy)

The death has occurred of Ann Holohan (née Cuddihy), Windgap, Kilkenny, E32 XE86, who passed away, peacefully, on Friday at her home, predeceased by her husband Edward (Duffy). Sadly missed by her sons Pat and Dermot, daughters Majella, Deirdre and Dolores, sons in law Gerry and Davy, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Dolores' home, Grangemockler E32XE86, on Tuesday evening, the 19 April, from 7pm to 9pm, prayers at 8pm, arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Windgap, on Wednesday, the 20th April, for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

James (Jim) Sheehy

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Sheehy, Coolroe, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny, R95 A6X5, peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny on Easter Sunday, surrounded by his loving family. Pre deceased by his loving wife Joan and his brother Michael. He will be very sadly missed by his children whom he adored, Eamonn, Triona, Aileen, Ciarain and James, his brother Frank, sister Jean (Jackman), brother in law John Jackman, sister in law Marian Bird, brothers in law Dan, Jack, James Malone. his Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his home in Coolroe from 2pm to 8pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Niall Coughlan

The death has occurred of Niall Coughlan, Rossinan, Mullinavat, Kilkenny / Rosbercon, Kilkenny. Niall passed away, suddenly, on Thursday, at his home in Shanbough, Rosbercon. Brother of the late Mark. Sadly missed by his heartbroken fiancée Louise, his loving parents Danny and Angela, brothers David, Michael, Paul and Daniel, sisters Diana and Denise, Louise’s parents John and Breda and family, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law Brian and Richie, sisters-in-law Stephanie, Lynda and Nicola, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Arriving on Monday at St. Beacon’s Church, Mullinavat, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. To view Niall's Funeral Mass please use the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/st-beacons-church-mullinavat

Patrick (Paddy) Crowe

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Crowe, Gowran Road, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny, on April 15th 2022 (suddenly) at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of the late Mary and much loved father of Kieran and Ellen (Cleere). He will be deeply missed by his son, daughter, brothers Marty, John, Kieran and Billy, sisters Marie, Tessie and Catherine, grandchildren Aidan, Leanne and Amy, son-in-law Paddy, Kieran's partner Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, friends and all the team at Kells Wholemeal.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Martin Healy

The death has occurred of Martin Healy, Kilmacar, Conahy, Kilkenny / Newcastle, Dublin. Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget. Predeceased by his brothers, Paddy, John, Nicky and Jim, sisters, Jo, Ida, May, Kathleen and Sr Anne. Deeply regretted by his sisters Claire and Helen, nieces. nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal to St Colman's Church, Conahy, on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilmacar Cemetery. House private on Monday morning, please.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Evelyn O'Connor

The death has occurred of Evelyn O'Connor, Main Street, Piltown, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, children Lisa, Jason, Alan, James and Gerry, sister's Marion and Lynda, son in law Miley, daughters in law Mandy, Elizabeth and Margarite, grandchildren, nieces, nephew's relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Monday the 18th April, from 6pm to 7pm, arriving at Piltown Church for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, the 19th April, at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. https://www.templeorumparish.org

Alan Power

The death has occurred of Alan Power, Dowling, Piltown, Kilkenny, who passed away peacefully at WUH, Alan will be sadly missed and remembered by sisters Valerie and Iris and brother Derek, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbours and extended family and by all who knew and loved Alan.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Tuesday the 19th of April from 1.30 to 2.30pm followed by removal to St Paul's Church, Piltown for funeral service at 3pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Beck

The death has occurred of Margaret Beck, Ladywell Street, Thomastown, Kilkenny, who passed away on Wednesday, 13th April 2022, peacefully at home in Topanga Canyon, Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Formerly of Ladywell Street, Thomastown. She is predeceased by her parents Christopher and Mary, and her partner Jim D'Arcy (Wexford). Sadly missed by her brothers Dick and Chris, sister-in-law Annette, nieces Áine and Niamh, the D'Arcy family and her many good friends and relatives at home and those in Los Angeles who cared for Margaret.

Cremation will take place in the USA with committal of ashes at a later date in Ireland.

Edmond Stephen (Ned) Cass

The death has occurred of Edmond Stephen (Ned) Cass, Ex R.O. Merchant Navy, Newtown, Bonnettstown, and late of Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully, on Monday, 11th April 2022, at The Mater University Hospital, Dublin. Pre-deceased by his parents Philip and Nora Mary Cass, Huntstown, Tullaroan and his brothers Philip and Jeremiah. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Larry, Dom, Jim, Dick and Chris, sisters Doreen and Serephine Morton (USA), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece Jane, nephews Christopher, Oliver, Philip, Anthony, Martin, Stephen, Liam Morton (UK) and Gilbert Morton (USA), grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny on Monday, 18th April, for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Tullaroan Cemetery, Kilkenny. For those wishing to view The Requiem Mass, can do so by clicking on the following link: www.stmaryscathedral.ie