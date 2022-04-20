Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Kathleen (Kitty) Power

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Power, Shanbough, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co. Kilkenny 18th April 2022. Kathleen (Kitty) in her 92nd year in excellent care of the matron and staff of The New Houghton Hospital New Ross. Pre-deceased by her parents Jack and Stasia, brothers Paddy and Jimmy and great friend Séamus Jones. Deeply regretted by nieces Anastasia, Margaret and Catherine, Sharon and Rita, nephew John, the Jones Family, relatives, friends and great neighbours in Shanbough.

Reposing in Doyle's funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 5pm Wednesday, 20th April with prayers at 7pm. Funeral leaving her residence in Shanbough at 10.30am on Thursday,21st April, to arrive at The Church of The Assumption Rosbercon for 11am followed by burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery Rosbercon. Mass can be viewed on www.rosberconparish.ie

Martin O'Neill

The death has occurred of Martin O'Neill, 2 Grove Terrace, Ballyragget, Kilkenny, who died peacefully at the District Hospital Castlecomer on Monday 18th April 2022. Deeply regretted by his brothers Patrick and Michael, his sisters Jean, Margaret and Mary, his brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coadys Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 4pm Wednesday 20th with prayers at 7.15pm followed by removal to St. Patricks Church Ballyragget for 8.15pm prayers. Requiem Mass Thursday 21st at 11am followed by burial in St. Finnans Cemetery Ballyragget. Family flowers only. Donation box in Church for Home Care Team.

Lena O'Keeffe (née Carpenter)

The death has occurred of Lena O'Keeffe (née Carpenter), Ballasalla, Johnswell, Kilkenny, R95 RX46, peacefully at her home. Predeceased by her parents, brother Pat and son-in-law Eamon. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Martin, sons Andy and James, daughters, Mairéad, Helena, Catherine and Martina, sisters Lizzy and Mary, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law Cora and Grainne, sons-in-law Geoff, Stephen and Raff, nephews, nieces and her 15 grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of St. John The Baptist, Johnswell, on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Nally (née Doyle)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Nally (née Doyle), Cathedral Close, Waterford City, Waterford / formerly of Mooncoin and SignaCare Ferrybank. Predeceased by her sister Eithne. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her daughter Susan, sons John, Dermot and Jerrard, grandchildren Amy, Joanne, Dylan, Cael, Suniana, Shane and Lisa, daughters-in-law Josephine and Molly, son-in-law Jo, sisters Claire, Frances, Maureen and Josephine, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Wednesday (20th April) from 4pm with prayers at 5pm. Arriving in the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin on Wednesday evening at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (21st April) in the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin at 11am followed by burial in the new cemetery. Kathleen’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed from 11am by following the link: Mass Link https://www.churchservices.tv/mooncoinparish Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Solas Centre by following the link: https://solascentre.ie/donate/

Thomas (Tommie) Murphy

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommie) Murphy, 6 Rossenena Court, Windgap, Kilkenny, peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny on Monday, 18th April 2022. Predeceased by his parents Richie and Mary. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, his brother James (Jimmy), sister-in-law Joanne, nieces Charlene and Janine, cousins Seamus and Jimmy Murphy and families, all other cousins, relatives, neighbours in Rossenena Court, and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan (Eircode R95 X772) on Thursday, 21st April , from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday at 9.30am followed by removal to St. Nicholas’ Church, Windgap for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Cremation Service will follow afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 3pm. For those who would like to view the Funeral Mass can do so through, Windgap, Tullahought, Dunnamaggin and Kilmoganny Catholic Churches Facebook Page. Cremation Service can be viewed at 3pm on the following link: https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

As requested by The Murphy Family, please adhere to Covid Guidelines, regarding the wearing of Face Masks, Handshaking and Social Distancing. Thank You.

Andrew Byrne

The death has occurred of Andrew Byrne, Tullamaine House, Callan, Kilkenny / and Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Cork University Hospital on Saturday, 16th April, 2022. Pre-deceased by his father Liam, brother Liam and sister Marie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing family, his wife Mary, his children Joseph, Edel, Liam, Claire and Linda, grandchildren, Luca, Adam and Lola, daughters-in-law Sharon and Chinwe, son-in-law Jason, mother Mary, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Wednesday, 20th April from 3pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. (Eircode E41 X523). Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cork University Hospital. Donations can be made through the following link: https://www.idonate.ie House Private Please.

The Byrne Family would like to thank The Emergency Services for the care and attention given to Andrew. Also, a special thanks to all the Staff at Cork University Hospital.