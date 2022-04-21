Search

21 Apr 2022

Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, April 21, 2022

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

21 Apr 2022 10:39 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Breda Byrne (née O'Keeffe)

The death has occurred of Breda Byrne (née O'Keeffe), The Old Garda Barracks, Paulstown, Kilkenny / Carlow, peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

 

Kathleen Comerford 

The death has occurred of Kathleen Comerford, Clogga, Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny and late of Dundanion Road, Beaumont, Co. Cork. Kathleen died on Tuesday, 19th April 2022, peacefully in her 99th year at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her father and mother, Elizabeth and James, her brothers Jim, Dan, Mick, Martin, Ned, John and her sister Annie, her nephew Declan and cousin Sr. Kathleen. Kathleen will be sadly missed by all her nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Kathleen will be reposing at her niece's home, Joan Scahill in Clogga, Mooncoin, (Eircode X91VX60).  Kathleen's removal will take place on Thursday, 21st April, to the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 22nd April, at 10am followed by burial in the old cemetery. To view Kathleenr's Mass, please click on the link below at 6.55pm on Thursday and 9.55am on Friday: www.churchservices.tv/mooncoinparish

Robert (Bertie) Norris

The death has occurred of Robert (Bertie) Norris, Clarke Villas, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Lamogue, Windgap, Co. Kilkenny. Bertie passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel. Pre-deceased by his wife Bridie and grandson Michael, he will be sadly missed by his loving family James, Pat, Thomas and Elaine (Roche), grandchildren Daryl, Matthew, Lucy, Derek, Aaron, Shania, Billy, Tim, Emma and Colin, great-grandchildren Amber, Courtney, Caitlin, Michael, Cole, M.J. and Ariyah, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Annie, Sinead and Niamh, brother-in-law Billy, sister-in-law Annie, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.30pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Parish livestream service. Cremation will take place afterwards at 5pm in The Island Crematorium, Cork.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media