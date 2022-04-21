Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, April 21, 2022

Breda Byrne (née O'Keeffe)

The death has occurred of Breda Byrne (née O'Keeffe), The Old Garda Barracks, Paulstown, Kilkenny / Carlow, peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Kathleen Comerford

The death has occurred of Kathleen Comerford, Clogga, Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny and late of Dundanion Road, Beaumont, Co. Cork. Kathleen died on Tuesday, 19th April 2022, peacefully in her 99th year at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her father and mother, Elizabeth and James, her brothers Jim, Dan, Mick, Martin, Ned, John and her sister Annie, her nephew Declan and cousin Sr. Kathleen. Kathleen will be sadly missed by all her nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Kathleen will be reposing at her niece's home, Joan Scahill in Clogga, Mooncoin, (Eircode X91VX60). Kathleen's removal will take place on Thursday, 21st April, to the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 22nd April, at 10am followed by burial in the old cemetery. To view Kathleenr's Mass, please click on the link below at 6.55pm on Thursday and 9.55am on Friday: www.churchservices.tv/mooncoinparish

Robert (Bertie) Norris

The death has occurred of Robert (Bertie) Norris, Clarke Villas, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Lamogue, Windgap, Co. Kilkenny. Bertie passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel. Pre-deceased by his wife Bridie and grandson Michael, he will be sadly missed by his loving family James, Pat, Thomas and Elaine (Roche), grandchildren Daryl, Matthew, Lucy, Derek, Aaron, Shania, Billy, Tim, Emma and Colin, great-grandchildren Amber, Courtney, Caitlin, Michael, Cole, M.J. and Ariyah, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Annie, Sinead and Niamh, brother-in-law Billy, sister-in-law Annie, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.30pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Parish livestream service. Cremation will take place afterwards at 5pm in The Island Crematorium, Cork.