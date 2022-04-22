Search

22 Apr 2022

Kilkenny deaths, Friday, April 22, 2022

22 Apr 2022 11:10 AM

Margaret O'Keeffe (née Hawe)

The death has occurred of Margaret O’Keeffe (née Hawe), The Spa, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Windgap, Co Kilkenny. Margaret passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Donegal Hospice, Knocknamona, Letterkenny on Thursday. Pre-deceased by her husband William she will be sadly missed by her sons Patrick and Kevin, daughter Maria, grandchildren Aoife, Rachel and Conor, brothers Eddie and Jim, sister Nora, daughter-in-law Aisling, brother-in-law Larry, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Margaret’s Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 12.30pm in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Jacinta Brennan (née Tynan)

The death has occurred of Jacinta Brennan (née Tynan), Glendonnel, Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny and late of the Brothers Of Charity Services, Belmont Park, Waterford, who died on Thursday 21st April 2022. Peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her mam Kathleen, brother Colm, nephew Devon. Jacinta will be sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, daughters Joanne, Eimear and Sinéad, her dad Paddy, brothers Ned and Fergal, sisters Sadie (Brennan) and Siobhan (Jones), brothers-in-law Stephen, Patsy and Tom, sisters-in-law Carol and Deirdre, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Jacinta will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Saturday, 23rd April, from 4pm to 6pm. Jacinta's removal will take place from her home on Sunday, 24th April, to St. Beacon's Church, Mullinavat, arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Jacinta's Mass will be streamed live on the following link from 1.55pm: https://churchmedia.ie/st-beacons-church-mullinavat/

