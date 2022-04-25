Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, April 25, 2022

Norman Jeffery

The death has occurred of Norman Jeffery, Dukesmeadows, Kilkenny City, and formerly of Cloyne, Co. Cork, on 22nd April 2022, peacefully, after a long illness, in the care of the wonderful staff at University Hospital, Waterford. Norman will be forever loved and dearly missed by his wife Heather, daughters Karen, Sarah and Miriam, sons-in-law Mark and Joshua, his mother Kitty, sister Anne, brothers George and Ivor, brother-in-law Jack, nephews, extended family, neighbours and life long friends.

Funeral Service on Monday (25th April) at 2pm in Kilkenny Presbyterian Church, New Road, Kilkenny (R95 X5 88). Burial will take place the following day (Tuesday) at 2pm in Aghada Presbyterian Church, Aghada, Co. Cork. (P25 TC93)

House private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in porch of Church or at www.cancer.ie

Larry (Lar) Buggy

The death has occurred of Larry (Lar) Buggy, Palmerstown, Dublin and Cooltha, Clogh, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, at the Mater Private Hospital, surrounded by his family. Pre-deceased by his father John. Larry will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Teresa, mother Kathleen, sons John, Christopher, Martin, Ciarán, daughters Pauline and Aisling, his nine cherished grandchildren, brothers Pat, John (Junior), Martin, and Liam, sisters Margaret, Bridget, Catherine, and Mary. Lar will also be greatly missed by his uncle Tom and aunt Annie, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives, and a wide circle of friends, especially the Kilkenny hurling community.

Larry will be reposing at his Mother's Residence in Cooltha, Clogh (R95 WD1K) from 2pm on Monday 25th April with Rosary at 8.30pm on Monday evening. Funeral cortege arriving for Requiem Mass at Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh (R95 DXE4) on Tuesday (26th April) at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time at the house on Tuesday morning please. Lar's Funeral Mass can also be viewed on the Clogh parish webcam: https://churchmedia.tv/st-patricks-church

Nora Kennedy (née) Phelan

The death has occurred of Nora Kennedy (née) Phelan, Ballybeg Close, Ballybeg, Waterford, formerly of Ballyfacey, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny, on Saturday 23rd April 2022. Predeceased by her brother John, sisters Kathleen and Mary. Nora passed away peacefully at home. Deeply loved wife of Robert and mother of Caroline, Jennifer, Sinead and Grace. Adored nanny to Sean, Calvin, Eva and Rory. Will be sadly missed by her brothers Mike, Denis, Seamus, Thomas, sisters Anna, Bridget, Eileen and Josie, sons-in-law Anthony, Ger, Ian and Justin, nieces, nephews, relatives, her wonderful neighbours and circle of friends.

Reposing in Thompson Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Tuesday (26th April) from 5pm to 6.30pm with prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St Saviour’s Church, Ballybeg at 11 am followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery. Nora’s funeral cortège will be passing the entrance to Ballybeg Close, en route to the church, at approximately 10:50am, giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Waterford Palliative Care by following the link below: Donation Link https://www.waterfordhospice.ie/donation

Seán Brennan

The death has occurred of Seán Brennan, Ruthstown, Ballyfoyle, Kilkenny, on 23rd April 2022, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of his family, after a long illness. Seán, beloved son of Michael and Joan and dear brother of Sinéad, Sarah and Brendan, sadly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law Paul, sister-in-law, Gillian, nephews, nieces, aunts and uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Ballyfoyle. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday please. The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at the following link: https://youtu.be/G6cyx38IDY4 Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/

Margaret Johnson (née Flynn)

The death has occurred of Margaret Johnson (née Flynn), Ballycuddihy, Kilmanagh, Kilkenny, R95 EE03, peacefully at her daughter, Josephine’s residence, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, 23rd April 2022. Pre-deceased by her husband George, her parents and her sister Ann. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing family, her children Sam, Josephine, William, George, Ethel, Ivy, Marion and Julie, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Josephine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her daughter, Josephine’s residence (Eircode R95 EE03), on Monday 25th April from 4pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballycallan for Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial will follow afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. House private please on Tuesday morning. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donations can be made through the following link: https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie

Patrick (Paddy) O'Brien

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) O'Brien, "Copper Beech", Johnswell Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Kilroe, Ballylooby, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Paddy passed away peacefully on 23rd April, after a short illness, in the care of the staff at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. He will be deeply missed by his partner Margaret, sons Walter, Dermot and Cathal, daughters Breda and Aisling, sons-in-law Paul and Gerald, daughters-in-law Bernadette and Marie, brothers Bill, John, Jim and Mike, sisters Nellie and Nora, grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces and many friends.

Reposing at "Copper Beech" (R95 V6 2W) on Monday (25th April) from 4pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. House private at all other times please. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny with Funeral afterwards to Ballylooby Cemetery, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, arriving for 1.30 approx. The Requiem Mass may be viewed at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/ Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie/

Breda Walsh (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Breda Walsh (née Walsh), Glen Crescent, Mullinavat, Kilkenny and formerly of Ballykeoghan, Kilmacow. Breda passed away suddenly at home on Friday. Pre-deceased by her twin sister Alicia and by her parents Mai and Paddy. Dearly loved wife of Joe, devoted and loving mother of Adrian, Geraldine and Derek. She will be fondly remembered by her son-in-law Kevin, her daughters-in-law Karen, Grace and Elizabeth, her grandchildren Laura, Daniel, Ben, Joe, and Sophie, her great-grand-daughter Sierra-Mai. She will also be dearly missed by her sister Carmel and brothers John, Donie, Senan and their families, her brother-in-law Peter and his family and by her many friends and neighbours.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Tim Fogarty

The death has occurred of Tim Fogarty, Blackwood and Prague House, Freshford, Kilkenny, in the wonderful care of the management and staff of Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Bridget, his brother Ned and his sister Nora (Mackey). Deeply regretted by his nephews Liam, Patrick, nieces Breda (Stapleton) and Emer, his grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving to Clontubrid Church on Monday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in Rathbeagh Cemetery.

Frank (Francis) Holden

The death has occurred of Frank (Francis) Holden, Blarney, Co. Cork and late of Co. Kilkenny, on April 21st, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Mercy University Hospital. Frank (Francis) beloved husband of 50 years to Helen (née Lyons) and loving father of Elaine, Anita and John. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sister Rose, brother Gay, sons-in-law Noel and Colm, daughter-in-law Siobhan, grandchildren Shane, Ryan, Arwen, Paddy, Faye Beth, Patrick and Holly Anna, sisters-in-law Maureen and Kathleen, brothers-in-law John, Eddie and Paddy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at 3pm on Monday (April 25th) in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Blarney which can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/blarney Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to https://ilfa.ie/

The family have requested, all those attending funeral services to please wear a facial mask and to refrain from the shaking of hands at this time.

Clare Hurley (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Clare Hurley (née Murphy), Freshford Road, Kilkenny City, and late of Cork). Clare passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 20th 2022. Dearly loved wife of Michael. Devoted and loving mother of Michelle, Hilary, Alison and Michael. Lovingly remembered by her husband and children, her adored grandchildren Emily-Jane, Charlotte, Cormac, Victoria, Ed, Jessica, Evie and Isabel. She will be dearly missed by her sister Kathleen, son-in-law Eoin, daughter-in-law Lucy, extended family and many dear friends. Clare was treasured by all who knew her.

A private family funeral was held on Friday April 22nd. Donations in lieu of flowers to Medical Help Ukraine https://medicalhelpukraine.com