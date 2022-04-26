Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Breda Walsh (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Breda Walsh (née Walsh), Glen Crescent, Mullinavat, Kilkenny and formerly of Ballykeoghan, Kilmacow. Breda passed away suddenly at home on Friday. Pre-deceased by her twin sister Alicia and by her parents Mai and Paddy. Dearly loved wife of Joe, devoted and loving mother of Adrian, Geraldine and Derek. She will be fondly remembered by her son-in-law Kevin, her daughters-in-law Karen, Grace and Elizabeth, her grandchildren Laura, Daniel, Ben, Joe, and Sophie, her great-grand-daughter Sierra-Mai. She will also be dearly missed by her sister Carmel and brothers John, Donie, Senan and their families, her brother-in-law Peter and his family and by her many friends and neighbours.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Son’s Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 6:30pm until 8:30pm. Arriving on Wednesday at St. Beacon’s Church, Mullinavat (Via her residence) for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Followed by private cremation. To view Breda’s funeral mass please click on the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/st-beacons-church-mullinavat

Larry (Lar) Buggy

The death has occurred of Larry (Lar) Buggy, Palmerstown, Dublin and Cooltha, Clogh, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, at the Mater Private Hospital, surrounded by his family. Pre-deceased by his father John. Larry will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Teresa, mother Kathleen, sons John, Christopher, Martin, Ciarán, daughters Pauline and Aisling, his nine cherished grandchildren, brothers Pat, John (Junior), Martin, and Liam, sisters Margaret, Bridget, Catherine, and Mary. Lar will also be greatly missed by his uncle Tom and aunt Annie, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives, and a wide circle of friends, especially the Kilkenny hurling community.

Funeral cortege arriving for Requiem Mass at Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh (R95 DXE4) on Tuesday (26th April) at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time at the house on Tuesday morning please. Lar's Funeral Mass can also be viewed on the Clogh parish webcam: https://churchmedia.tv/st-patricks-church

Nora Kennedy (née) Phelan

The death has occurred of Nora Kennedy (née) Phelan, Ballybeg Close, Ballybeg, Waterford, formerly of Ballyfacey, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny, on Saturday 23rd April 2022. Predeceased by her brother John, sisters Kathleen and Mary. Nora passed away peacefully at home. Deeply loved wife of Robert and mother of Caroline, Jennifer, Sinead and Grace. Adored nanny to Sean, Calvin, Eva and Rory. Will be sadly missed by her brothers Mike, Denis, Seamus, Thomas, sisters Anna, Bridget, Eileen and Josie, sons-in-law Anthony, Ger, Ian and Justin, nieces, nephews, relatives, her wonderful neighbours and circle of friends.

Reposing in Thompson Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Tuesday (26th April) from 5pm to 6.30pm with prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St Saviour’s Church, Ballybeg at 11 am followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery. Nora’s funeral cortège will be passing the entrance to Ballybeg Close, en route to the church, at approximately 10:50am, giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Waterford Palliative Care by following the link below: Donation Link https://www.waterfordhospice.ie/donation

Margaret Johnson (née Flynn)

The death has occurred of Margaret Johnson (née Flynn), Ballycuddihy, Kilmanagh, Kilkenny, R95 EE03, peacefully at her daughter, Josephine’s residence, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, 23rd April 2022. Pre-deceased by her husband George, her parents and her sister Ann. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing family, her children Sam, Josephine, William, George, Ethel, Ivy, Marion and Julie, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Josephine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballycallan for Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial will follow afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. House private please on Tuesday morning. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donations can be made through the following link: https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie

Patrick (Paddy) O'Brien

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) O'Brien, "Copper Beech", Johnswell Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Kilroe, Ballylooby, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Paddy passed away peacefully on 23rd April, after a short illness, in the care of the staff at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. He will be deeply missed by his partner Margaret, sons Walter, Dermot and Cathal, daughters Breda and Aisling, sons-in-law Paul and Gerald, daughters-in-law Bernadette and Marie, brothers Bill, John, Jim and Mike, sisters Nellie and Nora, grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces and many friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny with Funeral afterwards to Ballylooby Cemetery, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, arriving for 1.30 approx. The Requiem Mass may be viewed at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/ Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie/