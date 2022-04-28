Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, April 28, 2022

Breda Lacey

The death has occurred of Breda Lacey, Lisnafunchin, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday 27th April. Pre-deceased by her parents, Tommy and Mary, sister Chris, brother Patsy, her sister-in-law Kathleen, and nephew Ronan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family - her daughter Liz, grandchildren Callum and Peter, brother Toddy, sisters Margaret, Maureen and Anne, nieces and nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Thursday (28th April) from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Removal from her home on Friday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Colman's Church, Conahy for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Sheila B Kelly

The death has occurred of Sheila B Kelly, Rathlikeen, Bigwood, Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny late of Ardnore, Loughboy, Kilkenny and Avondale, Waterford, who died on Tuesday 26th April 2022, peacefully, at her home Ardnore, Loughboy, Kilkenny, predeceased by her parents Ned and Phyl, and her brother Denis. Sheila will be sadly missed by her brothers Peadar, Mick, Seán, Eamon, Joe and Kevin, sisters Mairéad, Eilísh and Maire, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, all her friends and staff at Ardnore and SOS, Kilkenny, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Sheila will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Friday, 29th April, from 5pm to 8pm. Sheila's removal will take place from her sister Eilísh's home Avondale, Waterford on Saturday, 30th April, to St. Paul's Church, Bigwood, Mullinavat, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please.

Eileen Heffernan

The death has occurred of Eileen Heffernan, Kilcreene Cottages, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Eileen died peacefully, on Tuesday, 26th April 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband James. Deeply regretted by her daughters Marie, Majella and her sons Jimmy and John. Will be missed by her sister Delores (Fitzpatrick) and her brother Sean, her adored grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Shasby’s Funeral Home Kilkenny City on Saturday 30th April from 5pm to 6.30pm with rosary and vigil prayers at 5.30pm. Removal on Sunday morning (1st May) to St. Canice’s Church Kilkenny City, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery, Kilkenny City. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the following link: www.stcanicesparish.ie