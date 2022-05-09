Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, May 9, 2022

Mary Walsh (née Crowley)

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh (née Crowley), Luffany, Slieverue, Co. Kilkenny, late of Walsh's Car Sales and Bonmahon, Co. Waterford, who died on Saturday 7th May 2022, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents David and Eileen, brother Sean. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sons Richard, David and Patrick, daughters Bridget (Wallace), Eileen (Ouin) and Moira (Power), sons-in-law John, Edoaurd and Ronan, daughters-in-law Christine, Pamela and Christina, her 15 cherished grandchildren, brother David, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Mary will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday 9th May from 4.30pm until 7.30pm, Mary's removal will take place on Tuesday 10th May to the Church of The Assumption, Slieverue, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please donations if desired to Palliative Care at U. H.W

To view Mary's Mass, please click link below on Tuesday at 11.55am https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/slieverue-webcam/

Brede Martin (née Crennan)

The death has occurred of Brede Martin (née Crennan), Oakwood, Kilfera and Drakelands Nursing Home, Kilkenny, late of Danesfort and Thomastown, on May 5th 2022. Beloved wife of the late Tony and much loved mother of Emma. She will be sadly missed by her daughter, sister Anne, son-in-law Ciaran, her darling grandson James, brother-in-law Brian, nephews Peter, Tim, Kieran and Gabriel, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral for Brede was held on Saturday, May 7th 2022.

Ann Forristal

The death has occurred of Ann Forristal, Castle Avenue, Thomastown, Kilkenny, formerly of Columbcille, Thomastown. Ann passed away peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny on Friday, 6th May 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was sister of the late Dick. Ann is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her sisters: Kathleen Grogan, and Marie, brother Seán, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, neighbours, work colleagues, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Mercy Side Chapel of the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown from 5pm to 7pm on Sunday. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny. To view Ann's Requiem Mass click: https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/

Ken Comerford

The death has occurred of Ken Comerford, Ennisnag, Danesfort, and formerly of Pigeon Park, Danesfort, Co. Kilkenny. Ken passed away on 6th May 2022 at his home and in the loving care of his family. Sadly missed by his family and his many friends.

Reposing at his daughter Caroline's home in Pigeon Park (R95 TV72) on Sunday (8th May) from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Michael's Church, Danesfort with interment afterwards in Ennisnag Cemetery.

House private on Monday please. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/

Patricia (Patsy) Dowling (née Brennan)

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Dowling (née Brennan), Knocknadogue, Smithstown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on 8th May, 2022, at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her parents Ned and Molly, and brother Teddy. Patsy will be sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, sisters Rena Dowling (Carlow) and Maisie Kelly (Wicklow), brothers John and James (England), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Monday (9th May) from 2pm-6pm and on Tuesday (10th May) from 2pm concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral cortege arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/