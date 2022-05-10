Search

10 May 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, May 10, 2022

10 May 2022 10:45 AM

Sean Collins

The death has occurred of Sean Collins, Broguemakers Hill, Kilkenny City, retired Director of the United Nations, May 9th 2022 passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness borne with dignity and strength. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Noreen, daughter Dearbhaile, son Pauric, grandchildren Caoimhe, Rian and Fiadh, his brother Leo, son-in-law Seamus, daughter-in-law Sarah, and all his relatives and friends. His loss will be felt by his many international colleagues and friends from his many years work overseas with the UN.

Sean's Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday (May 12th) at 11a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, can be made to the United Nations Refugee Agency https://www.unhcr.org>en-ie

Francis (Frank) Kennedy

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Kennedy, Prague House and The Square, Freshford, Kilkenny, who died in the compassionate care of Nephin Nursing Home, Dublin and previously lovingly cared for by the staff of Prague House, Freshford. Predeceased by his loving sisters and brothers: Maura, Sheila, Rita, Nick and Colm; his brother-in-law Joe and his niece Breda. Deeply regretted by his nephews, Eamonn and Pat; nephew-in-law Brendan; their families; extended family and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford R95 C44T on Tuesday from 6.30pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30pm followed by Removal to St. Lachtain's Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Lachtain's Cemetery.

Margaret (Maggie) Kennedy

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Kennedy, Mayhora, Castlecomer, County Kilkenny, peacefully at Castlecomer District Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Maggie will be sadly missed by Helen, Imelda, Richie, Andy and their families, extended family, close friends and loyal neighbours.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Tuesday (10th May) from 2pm-5.30pm and from 9pm concluding with Rosary at 9.30pm. Funeral cortege arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Wednesday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm followed by burial in the Crosshill Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/

