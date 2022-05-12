Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, May 12, 2022

Lisa Frisby

The death has occurred of Lisa Frisby, Red Acres, Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny, late of Ardeevin, Smiths Road, Ballyragget and St. Patrick's, Kilkenny, who died on Tuesday 10th May 2022, peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family. Lisa, loving daughter of Andy and Marian, cherished sister of George, Andrew, Paul and June (Keane), sister-in-law Irene, brother-in-law Eddy, nieces Abi, Ellen, Sarah, Hannah and Lily, nephews Tadgh, Robert and Tom, uncles, aunts, all her friends and staff at Ardeevin and St. Patrick's, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Lisa's removal will take place on Friday 13th May from her home to St. Beacon's Church, Mullinavat, arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all times. Lisa's Mass will be streamed live on the following link from 1.55pm https://churchmedia.ie/st-beacons-church-mullinavat/

Margaret Beck

The death has occurred of Margaret Beck, Ladywell Street, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her brothers Dick and Chris, sister-in-law Annette, nieces Áine and Niamh, the D'Arcy family and her many good friends and relatives at home and those in Los Angeles who cared for Margaret.

Memorial Mass for Margaret will take place at 6pm on Saturday, 14 May in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by committal of ashes in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny. To view Mass click here https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/

Sean Manning

The death has occurred of Sean Manning, Cottage Row, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Sean died peacefully in Castlecomer District Hospital on Wednesday 11th of May surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rhonda, his sons Ciarán, James and Daniel, Ciaran's partner Audrey, James's fiancé Samantha, his grand daughters Sophia and Éabha, his mother Kathleen, his sister Kathleen, brother William, in laws, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm to 8pm on Friday 13th May. House private on Thursday and Saturday morning please. Removal at 10.45am on Saturday 14th of May to arrive at Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch.

Rose Walsh (née Dempsey)

The death has occurred of Rose Walsh (née Dempsey), Marymount, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, peacefully at Saint Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Pre-deceased by her husband Liam. Rose will be sadly missed by her daughter Caroline, son Gerry, sister Marie, brothers Walter, Hugo and Jack, grandchildren Liam, Callum, Jake and Shane, Caroline's partner Michael, Gerry's wife Maria, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 5pm on Thursday (12th May) concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral cortege arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam castlecomerparish.ie