Kilkenny deaths, Friday, May 13, 2022

Rest in Peace
Séamus Ó Maoláin
The death has occurred of Séamus Ó Maoláin, na hAille, Indreabhán, County Galway, and formerly Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, aged 83, May 10th 2022. Sadly missed by his wife Marilyn, sons Aedán, Iarla and Traolach, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Ryan, Ian, Aisling, Méabh and Caoimhe and great-grandchildren Iarlaith and Lily.
His cremation took place on Thursday, May 12th.
Bhásaigh Séamus Ó Maoláin, na hAille, Indreabhán, Co. na Gaillimhe, agus Baile Mhic Andáin, Co. Chill Chainnigh ó dhúchas, in aois 83 bliana, ar an 10ú Bealtaine 2022. Croí-bhriste ina dhiaidh tá a bhean chéile, Marilyn, triúr mac, Aedán, Iarla agus Traolach, a bhanchliamhain Denise, a gharpháistí Ryan, Ian, Aisling, Méabh agus Caoimhe agus a shin-gharpháistí Iarlaith agus Lily. Créamadh a chorp Déardaoin, an 12ú Bealtaine.
Peter Dooley
The death has taken place of Peter Dooley, Newhouse, Bennettsbridge, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully, at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown, surrounded by his loving family, 12th May 2022. Sadly missed by his wife Lucy, sons Connor, Brian, Tim and Peader, grandchildren, daughters in law, sister Nellie, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his sister Margaret.
Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Friday. Leaving from his residence to arrive at St Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge, for evening prayers at 6.30pm on Saturday. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. We, his grieving family, appreciate the compassionate care and dedication of the staff of St Mary's Ward and of St Michael's Ward and thank them most sincerely.
Kilkenny under-20 manager Derek Lyng has one last word with his players before the start of the Leinster final against Wexford in Carlow. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Each workshop begins with a visit to Butler Gallery's collection galleries to look at artworks in the collection
Kilkenny's Paddy Deegan in action against Dublin during their Allianz National League meeting in March.
Concerns have been raised about possible religious involvement in the maternity hospital if it is co-located on the St Vincent’s site, as planned
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.