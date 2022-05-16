Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, May 16, 2022

Michael Moylan

The death has occurred of Michael Moylan, "Alacantra House", Freshford Road, Kilkenny and formerly of The Green, Ballyragget, on 12th May 2022, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Michael, predeceased by his parents John and Nell, sadly missed by his sister Bridget, brother Paddy, brother-in-law Peter, sister-in-law Anne, nephews, nieces, extended family and his family in Alacantra.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny on Monday (16th May) from 4pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 5pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyragget. Funeral afterwards to St. Finan's Cemetery, Ballyragget.

Peggy Hanrahan (née Lanigan)

The death has occurred of Peggy Hanrahan (née Lanigan), Loughboy Park, Kilkenny and formerly of Larchfield, on 12th May 2022, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital. Peggy, predeceased by her husband Paddy, much loved mother of Alan, Hazel and Noel, sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Joan and Rosaleen, grandchildren Kelly, Jack, Daniel, Ciara, Jake, Amy, Noel, Luke, Erin and Leah, in-laws, extended family, neighbours and friends. Peggy's family would like to thank in a special way her carers Jean and Kate for the kindness shown to Peggy, and to them, over the last number of years.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10.30am in St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy, with Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

House private, please. The Mass will be live streamed at www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

Ann Campion

The death has occurred of Ann Campion, S.O.S, Seville Lawns and late of Fr. Albert Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, on May 12th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents Maureen and Michael. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Kathleen and Bridget, brother Seamus, her extended family and friends, especially those in S.O.S. Kilkenny.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Monday concluding with Rosary at 6.30p.m. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday at 10.15a.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery.

Ann's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam

Ann Phelan (née Long)

The death has occurred of Anna Phelan (née Long), Templemartin, Kilkenny, on 14th May 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Anna, beloved wife of the late Billy and much loved mother of Noel, sadly missed by her loving son, brother Nicholas, daughter-in-law Phil, grandchildren Fiona, Conor and Kilian, great grandchildren Caoimhe and Daragh, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Colman's Church, Clara with Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery, Kilkenny. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://churchcamlive.com/clara-parish-live-stream/

Marie Holland (née Holohan)

The death has occurred of Marie Holland (née Holohan), The Square, Ballyragget, Kilkenny, who died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday 13th May 2022. Deeply regretted by her husband John, son John, Daughters Emma and Kate, Mother Mary, sisters Elma, Connie, Beatrice amd Siobhan, brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Removal from her home on Monday, May 16th to St. Patricks Church Ballyragget for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in St. Finnans Cemetry Ballyragget. Funeral mass may be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/allisonritchiechurchsinger

John (Sean) Holden

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Holden, Clonmore, Mooncoin, Kilkenny, peacefully, at University Hospital, Waterford. Predeceased by his daughter Linda. Sadly missed by his wife Mary, sons James, Anthony and Christopher, daughter Anita, daughter-in-law Joan, son-in-law Harold, grandchildren Sarah, Colin, Kevin and Leona and all extended family and friends.

Funeral arriving at The church of the Assumption, Mooncoin, on Tuesday (May 17th) for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Ellen (Lena) Farrell (née McDonald)

The death has occurred of Ellen (Lena) Farrell (née McDonald), The Ridge, Bilboa, Carlow / Kilkenny, peacefully at her home. Wife of the late Richie Farrell. Lena will be sadly missed by her loving family sons Dick, Jim, Colm, and Christopher, daughters Emily, Mag, Eileen, Mary and Deirdre, sister Mary (Monaghan), grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her Home (R93 Y7K3) on Monday 16th May from 2pm concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Lena's Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please on Tuesday morning. Mass can be viewed on St. Lazerian's webcam https://www.leighlinparish.ie/webcam/ Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin.

Mary Buckley

The death has occurred of Mary Buckley, Talbots Inch, Freshford Road, Kilkenny City. Mary passed away on 14th May 2022, in the loving care of the staff at St. Anne's Ward, St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Predeceased by her husband Seamus and sons Gerry and Timothy. Sadly missed by her family, Bridget, James and Mary, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later