Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Mary Buckley (née Lynch)

The death has occurred of Mary Buckley (née Lynch), 22 Talbots Inch, Freshford Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Ballydehob, Co. Cork. Mary passed away on 14th May 2022, in the loving care of the staff at St. Anne's Ward, St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Predeceased by her husband Seamus and sons Gerry and Timothy. Sadly missed by her family, Bridget, James and Mary, son-in-law Tim, daughter-in-law Eilish, grandchildren Jimmy, Catherine Mary and Eilish, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (18th May) from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stcanicesparish.ie/

John (Sean) Holden

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Holden, Clonmore, Mooncoin, Kilkenny, peacefully, at University Hospital, Waterford. Predeceased by his daughter Linda. Sadly missed by his wife Mary, sons James, Anthony and Christopher, daughter Anita, daughter-in-law Joan, son-in-law Harold, grandchildren Sarah, Colin, Kevin and Leona and all extended family and friends.

Funeral arriving at The church of the Assumption, Mooncoin, on Tuesday (May 17th) for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Thomas (Tommy) Burke

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Burke, 15 Mellow’s Park, Mill Street, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Navan, Co. Meath, peacefully at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin on Sunday, 15th May 2022. Predeceased by his father Tom. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Stephanie, son Tom, daughter Hannah, mother Marie, brothers John and Michael, sisters Dee, Julie, Sinead, Barbara, Roisin, Niamh and Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced later.

Christy Comerford

The death has occurred of Christy Comerford, Knockmahon House, Castlewarren, Kilkenny, R95 W018, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, following a short illness. Christy will be sadly missed by his loving family, his wife, Marguerite, his daughters, Colette, Cynthia, and Christine, his brother and sisters, his parents-in-law, his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, his nieces and nephews and a broad circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 5p.m. with rosary at 8:15p.m. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 2p.m. in St. Scuthin's Church, Castlewarren, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny HomeCare Team and the Irish Cancer Society.

Nelly (Ellen) Phelan (née Martin)

The death has occurred of Nelly (Ellen) Phelan (née Martin), Highgrath, Maddoxtown, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Callan, on 15th May 2022, peacefully, at University Hospital, Waterford. Nelly (Ellen), predeceased by her husband Joe and her only son Edward, sadly missed by her brother John, sisters Margaret, Josephine and Mary, her in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (17th May) from 5pm with Funeral prayers at 6pm followed by removal to St. Colman's Church, Clara. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://churchcamlive.com/clara-parish-live-stream/

Margaret (Peggy) O'Dwyer (née Forristal)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) O'Dwyer (née Forristal), Ballyverneen, Glenmore, Kilkenny. Margaret (Peggy) predeceased by her husband Denis and her grand-daughter Lily May. Peacefully, four days short of her 96th birthday, at her home. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken children, John, Moyra, Kay and Mairead, grandchildren Sarah, Becky, Denis, Emma- Kate, Marie Claire, Harry and Ciara, daughter-in-law Una, sons-in-law Jimmy, Harry and Jimmy, cousin Maudie Dunphy, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday 17th May from 4pm concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Removal will take place on Wednesday (18th May) morning to arrive at St. James' Glenmore for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House strictly private on Wednesday morning please.

Christopher (Christy) Murphy

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Murphy, Main Street, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Inch, Ballymurphy, Co. Carlow. Christy passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Borris Lodge Nursing Home, Co. Carlow on May 16th. Beloved husband of Nellie, loving father of Michael, Liam and Aidan and much loved brother of Tom, Ann, Nora, Jim, Greg and the late Paddy, Pierce and Bridget. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Jen, sister-in-law Bernie, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing in Walsh's funeral home, Graignamanagh, from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday 17th of May. Rosary at 7.30pm on Tuesday evening. Removal at 10.45am on Wednesday 18th of May to arrive at Duiske Abbey for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Breda McDonald (née Irish)

The death has occurred of Breda McDonald (née Irish), Ballintlea, Mullinavat, Kilkenny, formerly of Drumdowney, Slieverue. Breda passed away peacefully on Sunday. Predeceased by her brothers John and Paddy, sisters Alvie and Colette. Sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, son Jim, daughter-in-law Mairead, sister Kitty, aunt Hannie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5pm until 8pm. Arriving on Wednesday at St. Beacon’s Church, Mullinavat (via her residence) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Breda’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/st-beacons-church-mullinavat/

Mary Lynch (née Griffin)

The death has occurred of Mary Lynch (née Griffin), Knockreagh, Callan, Kilkenny, R95 YP64, peacefully, on Sunday, 15th May 2022. Pre-deceased by her husband Jack and her sisters Joan and Kitty. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her sons Michael, Jim, John and David, her daughters Anne (O’Mahony) and Kathleen (Gladney), brother Larry, sister-in-law Greta, sons-in-law Rory and Kevin, daughters-in-law Alma, Betsy, Catherine and Therese, her adored 18 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Knockreagh (Eircode R95 YP64), on Tuesday, 17th May, from 2pm. Funeral Prayers will be recited at 7pm, followed by removal to The Church of The Assumption, Callan. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Castlecomer District Hospital. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link: http://churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish)