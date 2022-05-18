Search

18 May 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

18 May 2022 11:07 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Alison Richards (née Ewart)

The death has occurred of Alison Richards (née Ewart), Kilkenny and High Hoylan, Barnsley, UK. Alison died 30th April 2022 at her home in Barnsley. Sadly missed by her loving husband Glynn, her son James and his partner Sinead Doyle (Gortlug, Ballyfoyle, Co. Kilkenny), parents Ken and Susan Ewart, brother Richard, extended family and friends.

Funeral Service for Alison will take place at 1pm on Saturday (21st May) in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny and will be followed by interment in Johnswell Cemetery.

Mattie (Matthew) O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Mattie (Matthew) O'Gorman, Rathdowney Rd., Johnstown, Kilkenny, and formerly Kildrenagh Woodsgift Co Kilkenny, who died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Paddy, brother Eddie and sisters Kathleen and Pauline. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Margaret, his adoring family Sharon, Ann, Joe and Deirdre, sons in law Martin, Paul, Colm and Billy, much cherished grandchildren Kelly, Cathal, Lauren, William, Hollie, Tyler and Maddie, brothers Martin, Richard and Sean, sisters Statia and Marion, father in law Joe ( Bergin) , brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford ( Eircode E41 XO38 ) on Wednesday from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Kieran's Church, Johnstown arriving for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Mattie's funeral mass can be viewed by pressing the following link www.churchcamlive/Johnstown. House private on Thursday morning please.

Cornelius (Con) O'Neil

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Con) O'Neil, 21 College Ave, Kilkenny City, and formerly of Grennan, Thomastown Co Kilkenny, at his residence on 16th May 2022. Sadly missed by his mother Vonnie, sisters Anna, Liz, Theresa, Bridget and Imelda, brothers in law Peter, Yamin and Fuzal, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his father Con.

Funeral Arrangements Later.
 

Denis (Dency) Walsh

The death has occurred of Denis (Dency) Walsh, 9 Mellow's Park, Mill Street, Callan, Kilkenny. Peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday 17th May 2022. Pre-deceased by his parents Martin and Brigid, brothers Sonny and Jim and his sister Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his nieces and nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially Ann and Roland Komar and Bosco and Elaine Bryan.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Wednesday, 18th May from 7pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday at 2.15pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link: http://churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media