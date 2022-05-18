Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Alison Richards (née Ewart)

The death has occurred of Alison Richards (née Ewart), Kilkenny and High Hoylan, Barnsley, UK. Alison died 30th April 2022 at her home in Barnsley. Sadly missed by her loving husband Glynn, her son James and his partner Sinead Doyle (Gortlug, Ballyfoyle, Co. Kilkenny), parents Ken and Susan Ewart, brother Richard, extended family and friends.

Funeral Service for Alison will take place at 1pm on Saturday (21st May) in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny and will be followed by interment in Johnswell Cemetery.

Mattie (Matthew) O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Mattie (Matthew) O'Gorman, Rathdowney Rd., Johnstown, Kilkenny, and formerly Kildrenagh Woodsgift Co Kilkenny, who died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Paddy, brother Eddie and sisters Kathleen and Pauline. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Margaret, his adoring family Sharon, Ann, Joe and Deirdre, sons in law Martin, Paul, Colm and Billy, much cherished grandchildren Kelly, Cathal, Lauren, William, Hollie, Tyler and Maddie, brothers Martin, Richard and Sean, sisters Statia and Marion, father in law Joe ( Bergin) , brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford ( Eircode E41 XO38 ) on Wednesday from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Kieran's Church, Johnstown arriving for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Mattie's funeral mass can be viewed by pressing the following link www.churchcamlive/Johnstown. House private on Thursday morning please.

Cornelius (Con) O'Neil

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Con) O'Neil, 21 College Ave, Kilkenny City, and formerly of Grennan, Thomastown Co Kilkenny, at his residence on 16th May 2022. Sadly missed by his mother Vonnie, sisters Anna, Liz, Theresa, Bridget and Imelda, brothers in law Peter, Yamin and Fuzal, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his father Con.

Funeral Arrangements Later.



Denis (Dency) Walsh

The death has occurred of Denis (Dency) Walsh, 9 Mellow's Park, Mill Street, Callan, Kilkenny. Peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday 17th May 2022. Pre-deceased by his parents Martin and Brigid, brothers Sonny and Jim and his sister Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his nieces and nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially Ann and Roland Komar and Bosco and Elaine Bryan.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Wednesday, 18th May from 7pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday at 2.15pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link: http://churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish)