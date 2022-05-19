Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, May 19, 2022

Cornelius (Con) Byrne

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Con) Byrne, (ex-An Garda Síochána ) Foulkscourt, Johnstown Co. Kilkenny and formerly Arranmore Island Co Donegal, on May 16th. 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his family in the excellent care of nurses and staff at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters John, Patricia, Maureen and Bernard. Deeply regretted by his wife Breda, his family Angela, Nelius and Oonagh, sons-in-law Philip and Eoin, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Matthew, Philip, Anna, James, Alice, Conal and Killian, brother Conal, sisters Brigid and Maeve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, his extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's funeral home Urlingford (Eircode E41 XO38) on Friday from 5pm until 7pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday afternoon arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm in St Kieran’s Church, Johnstown. Burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to RNLI Lifeboats at rnli.org . Funeral mass for Cornelius can be viewed by pressing the following link https://churchcamlive.ie/johnstown-parish-live-stream/ .

Sheila Lane (née Purcell)

The death has occurred of Sheila Lane (née Purcell), Nore Terrace, Maudlin St., Kilkenny City, on 17th May 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful loving and care of the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home. Sheila, in her 102nd year, beloved wife of the late Lt. Col. Andrew Lane and much loved mother of Lucy, sadly missed by her loving daughter, sister Dorothy Stafford-Johnson, son-in-law Eamon, grandchildren Mark and Ruth, great grandchildren Katie and Kiera, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Sheila's family would like to thank in a special way all the carers who were so kind to her, and to them, over the last number of years.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Thursday (19th May) from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am with Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. The Requiem Mass can be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of choice.

Cornelius (Con) O'Neill

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Con) O'Neill, 21 College Ave, Kilkenny, and formerly of Grennan, Thomastown Co Kilkenny, at his residence. 16th May 2022. Sadly missed by his mother Vonnie, sisters Anna, Liz, Theresa, Bridget and Imelda, brothers in law Peter, Yamin and Fuzal, Nieces and Nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his father Con.

Reposing at the family room, Meyler Funeral Directors, The Quay Thomastown from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday. Requiem mass on Friday at 9.30am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by removal to Newlands Cross Crematorium Dublin for service at 1pm. Funeral mass for Con can be viewed online at: https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/ Family flowers only please.