Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, May 20, 2022

Jim Heron

The death has occurred of Jim Heron, 2 Mount Crozier, Cobh, Cork and formerly of Callan Co. Kilkenny & late of COGNEX, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the loving care of all at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice. Beloved husband of Valerie and adored dad of Emilie, much-loved son of Elizabeth and the late Tom and dear brother of Eleisa. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, daughter, mother, sister, parents in law Marie France and René Ollivier, brother-in-law Phillippe, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Jim will repose at Cahill’s Funeral Home, Newtown Rd. Cobh P24Y383 on Friday, May 20th, from 6pm with prayers at 7pm. A private cremation service will take place on Saturday May 21st for family and close friends at The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy.

Jim’s family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff of Marymount University Hospital and Hospice for the wonderful care and respect shown to Jim. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Marymount University Hospital and Hospice. Family home private please.

Cornelius (Con) Byrne

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Con) Byrne, (ex-An Garda Síochána ) Foulkscourt, Johnstown Co. Kilkenny and formerly Arranmore Island Co Donegal, on May 16th. 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his family in the excellent care of nurses and staff at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters John, Patricia, Maureen and Bernard. Deeply regretted by his wife Breda, his family Angela, Nelius and Oonagh, sons-in-law Philip and Eoin, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Matthew, Philip, Anna, James, Alice, Conal and Killian, brother Conal, sisters Brigid and Maeve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, his extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's funeral home Urlingford (Eircode E41 XO38) on Friday from 5pm until 7pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday afternoon arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm in St Kieran’s Church, Johnstown. Burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to RNLI Lifeboats at rnli.org . Funeral mass for Cornelius can be viewed by pressing the following link https://churchcamlive.ie/johnstown-parish-live-stream/ .