Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, May 23, 2022

Richard Walsh

The death has occurred of Richard Walsh, The Folly, Waterford, and Templeorum, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his father Richard. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Margaret, brothers Michael and Stephen, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Falconers Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore (X91 TW21) on Monday (May 23rd) from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (May 24th) at 11:30am in The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, followed by burial immediately afterwards in Templeorum Cemetery, Piltown. (Walking from Ballytruckle Green at 11:10am)

The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Mass cards can be posted to Luke Hennessy Funeral Directors, St Ursula's Tce, Waterford.

Nancy Mahony (née Kenny)

The death has occurred of Nancy Mahony (née Kenny), Chapel St, Durrow, Laois and Lisdowney, Kilkenny, peacefully, at her residence. Wife of the late Larry and mother of the late Eilish. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Fiona and son Lorcan, daughter in law Jackie, son in law Martin, brother in law, sister in law, grandchildren Anna, Maria, Orla, Tony and Aishling, nieces, nephews, god daughter Esther, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her residence on Monday morning to Holy Trinity Church Durrow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Larry Furlong

The death has occurred of Larry Furlong, Tickerlivan, Coppenagh, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny, R95 F9Y1. Larry died peacefully at his home on Friday, the 20th of May 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Very sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, his daughter Trish, sons John and Michael, Trisha's partner Eddie, his grandchildren Lára and Joey, brothers Pat, John and Dick, sisters Eileen, Anne, Margaret, Kathleen, Mary and Eilish, his uncle Larry Furlong, Knockroe and aunt Kitty Cullen, Thomastown, his mother-in-law Ellen Barcoe, Ballycabus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and his many friends. Pre-deceased by his parents John and Johanna, brother Michael and sister Joan and his niece Laura Bolger, R.I.P.

Removal from his home on Monday, 23rd of May, at 10.30am to arrive at Duiske Abbey for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. House strictly private on Monday morning, thank you.

Canon Brian Flynn

The death has occurred of Canon Brian Flynn, Kilmacow, Kilkenny and Ferrybank, Waterford. Retired Parish Priest of Kilmacow, County Kilkenny, who passed away peacefully, on Saturday, at University Hospital Waterford. Predeceased by his parents Eileen and William, brothers Paddy and Liam, sister Pauline (Lennon). Sadly missed by his brother Martin, sister Ursula (Knox), brothers-in-law Denis and Harry, sisters-in-law Lucy, Therese and Mary Anne, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Bishop Denis Nulty, Priests of the Diocese of Ossory, parishioners, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday (24th) at St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow, from 2pm until 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday (25th) at 12:00 noon. Interment after in the adjoining cemetery. To view Canon Flynn's Funeral Mass please use the following link: https://www.kilmacowparish.com/

Anna Lawlor (née Freaney)

The death has occurred of Anna Lawlor (née Freaney), Ballygub, Inistioge, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, uncle Ned, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, godchildren, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cooney's Funeral Home, New Ross, on Monday, (May 23rd) from 4pm concluding at 7pm with Rosary at 6pm. Removal on Tuesday (May 24th) to St. Brendan's Church, Clodiagh, arriving for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in The Rower Cemetery.

Ryszard Kozek

The death has occurred of Ryszard Kozek, Ballygurteen, Paulstown, Kilkenny, and late of Krakoff Poland. Deeply regretted by his wife Dorota, children, Piotr, Anna, David, Rafal and Radoslaw, employer Willie Hanlon, work colleagues, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral to arrive at The Church Of The Assumption Paulstown for 10am Requiem Mass, Monday 23rd May, followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium Dublin 24.

Richard (Dixie) Cotterell

The death has occurred of Richard (Dixie) Cotterell, Kilmanahan, Dungarvan and formerly of Ballykenna, Tullogher, Kilkenny, R95 KR22. The death has occurred suddenly of Richard (Dixie) Cotterell, May 21st 2022. Pre-deceased by his loving baby daughter Sharon, parents Mai and Stephen, his dear sister Sheila and brother-in-law Michael and sister-in-law Josie. Deeply mourned by his wife Betty, daughters Siobhan and Deirdre, his grandchildren Fionn and Ivor, brothers Eamonn, Anthony, Moling, sister Kathleen, Phyllis and Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Kim, nieces, nephews and a large circle of relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal from his home on Wednesday morning to St. Michaels Church Dungarvan for 11am requiem mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Fr. William (Billy) Carrigan

The death has occurred of Fr. William (Billy) Carrigan, 58 Aylesbury Freshford Rd., Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and Conahy, Kilkenny. Fr. William (Billy) Carrigan (Columban Mission to Philippines) died at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Brother of the late Fr. Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary Birch, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephew, Lucy Aldema, Wing-Wing, Zaida, Landy, Chito and the Filipino community in Ireland, Columban community, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode R95EDP9) on Monday from 4pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Colman's Church Conahy (Eircode R95 VK46) on Tuesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. You may view the mass on the following link at 8pm on Tuesday: https://www.facebook.com/Tommybutlerlive/live/

House private on Tuesday morning please.