Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Philomena (Phil) Campion (née Lanigan)

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phil) Campion (née Lanigan), Higginstown, Kilkenny, and formerly of Ossory Park, on 23rd May 2022, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Philomena (Phil), predeceased by her brother Gerard, beloved wife of P.J.; sadly missed by her loving husband, sisters Nell, Marie and Trish, brothers Michael and Denis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, in a special way Sabrina, April, Gerard and Sean, her extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (25th May) from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am in St. John's Church. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. The Requiem Mass can be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Fr. William (Billy) Carrigan

The death has occurred of Fr. William (Billy) Carrigan (Columban Mission to Philippines), 58 Aylesbury Freshford Road, Kilkenny City / Conahy, Kilkenny. Fr. William (Billy) Carrigan died at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Brother of the late Fr. Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary Birch, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephew, Lucy Aldema, Wing-Wing, Zaida, Landy, Chito and the Filipino community in Ireland, Columban community, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Colman's Church Conahy (Eircode R95 VK46) on Tuesday for 12:00 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. You may view the mass on the following link at 8 pm. on Tuesday https://www.facebook.com/Tommybutlerlive/live/ House private on Tuesday morning please.

Richard (Dixie) Cotterell

The death has occurred of Richard (Dixie) Cotterell, Kilmanahan, Dungarvan and formerly of Ballykenna, Tullogher. The death has occurred suddenly of Richard (Dixie) Cotterell, May 21st 2022, R.I.P. Pre-deceased by his loving baby daughter Sharon, parents Mai and Stephen, his dear sister Sheila and brother-in-law Michael and sister-in-law Josie. Deeply mourned by his wife Betty, daughters Siobhan and Deirdre, his grandchildren Fionn and Ivor, brothers Eamonn, Anthony, Moling, sister Kathleen, Phyllis and Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Kim, nieces, nephews and a large circle of relatives, friends and neighbours.

Removal from his home on Wednesday morning to St. Michael's Church Dungarvan for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.