Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Dermot Dunphy

The death has occurred of Dermot Dunphy, 18 Cedarwood Avenue, Loughboy, Kilkenny and formerly of Assumption Place, on 24th May 2022, peacefully, at Castlecomer District Hospital. Dermot, predeceased by his loving wife Catherine, parents Patrick and Mai and brother Eric, beloved father of Emmet, Redmond, Roderick and Helena, sadly missed by his loving family, sister Vera, his partner Barbara, grandson Nathan, uncle Frank and his wife Mary, sister-in-law Breda and her husband Tommy, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (R95 Y05K) on Thursday (26th May) from 4pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am in St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy with Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/

Maureen Palmer

The death has occurred of Maureen Palmer, Ballyroan, Rathfarnham, Dublin, native of Ballyouskill, Co. Kilkenny, on November 23rd 2021. Peacefully in Tallaght Hospital with family at her bedside. Amazing Mum to her children Clare, Gareth and Shelly; Granny Moz to her grandchildren Jonathan, Gus, Tim, Arthur and Maeve, sister Maureen/Moz to her siblings Joe, Ann, Helen, John, Pauline, Rita, Kathleen, Bridie, Jimmy, Alice, Noreen, Martina, Paul and Rosie, and mother-in-law to Dana and Tadgh. Her humour and caring ways will lift her family and friends at this time.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham, on Saturday (27th November), between 11am to 1pm, for family and close friends only. A celebration of Maureen’s life will be held in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm, followed by cremation. The service may be viewed on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium. Funeral Mass and burial of ashes at 1pm on Saturday, 28th May 2022, in Ballyouskill Church, Kilkenny. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Temple Street Hospital.

Michael Baird

The death has occurred of Michael Baird, Heywood, Greater Manchester and formerly of Newpark Close, Kilkenny. Michael died 2nd April 2021 in Manchester. Predeceased by his parents Christopher (Donie) and Elizabeth Baird. Sadly missed by his son Mark, daughters Rachel and Gaynor, sisters Christina, Jenny and Theresa, grandson, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Graveside Service of Committal of Ashes will take place in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Kilkenny at 12 noon on Saturday, 28th May 2022.

Andy Kane

The death has occurred of Andy Kane, Shanbough, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co. Kilkenny and late of Kildare, on 23rd May 2022. Andy, peacefully at his residence, pre-deceased by his parents, brother Martin, Dick, Mary and Biddy Fluskey. Deeply regretted by his family sister Ann, brother William, relatives, carers Sarah, Mick, Séamus and Martina, great neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory Rosbercon, New Ross from 5pm tomorrow Thursday, 26th of May, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral leaving his residence (Shanbough) at 10.30am on Friday 27th to arrive at The Church of The Assumption Rosbercon for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Mass can viewed on www.rosberconparish.ie