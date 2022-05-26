Search

26 May 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, May 26, 2022

Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

26 May 2022 10:27 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Mary Gleeson (née Woods)

The death has occurred of Mary Gleeson (née Woods), Shandon Park, Kilkenny and formerly of Assumption Place, 24th May 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home. Mary, beloved wife of Pat and much loved mother of Paul, Aidan, Eric and Pat, sadly missed by her husband and sons, sisters Nuala, Rosanne and Teresa, brothers Bobby, Frankie, Eugene, Anthony and Tommy, her 11 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Mary's family would like to thank in a special way Dr. Ciaran Aylmer and all those who were there for Mary in her time of need.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Thursday (26th May) from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday afternoon at 2pm in St. John's Church. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland https://alzheimer.ie/

John Phelan

The death has occurred of John Phelan, (ex Glanbia) Ballinalina, Kells Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Pottlerath, Kilmanagh, Co. Kilkenny, on Tuesday, 24th May 2022, peacefully, following a short illness, borne with great courage, surrounded by his loving family at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his parents Bill and Margaret. Dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Vera, his loving children, sons Niall and Derek, daughters Lisa, Joanne and Cathy, grandchildren Coran, Ella May and Ava, sisters Marie, Philomena, Theresa and Brigid, sons-in-law David and Albert, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode R95 NX2F) from 4pm on Friday, 27th May, concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, College Road, Kilkenny for Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/  House private on Saturday morning please.

Barbara Teehan (née Prendergast)

The death has occurred of Barbara Teehan (née Prendergast), Rather Ullord and late of Warrington, Kilkenny City, on May 24th 2022 (peacefully) at her home. Beloved wife of the late Tony, much loved mother of Richard, Liam and Kathryn and adored grandmother of Mary and Clodagh. She will be loved and remembered always by her sons, daughter, brothers Patrick and Denis, sister Mary, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Michelle and Farm, son-in-law Dale, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 5p.m. on Thursday (May 26th) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30a.m. followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team or the Irish Cancer Society. Should you wish to leave a message for Barbara's family, please do so below. Barbara's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com

