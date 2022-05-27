Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, May 27, 2022

George Thomas Stone

The death has occurred of George Thomas Stone, Alcantra House, Kilkenny City and formerly of 4 Market Street, Castlecomer, County Kilkenny, on 26th May, 2022. Peacefully in the wonderful care of Alcantra House. Pre-deceased by his parents Tom and Florence Stone, deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by his sister Margaret, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

James Kiernan

The death has occurred of James Kiernan, Artane and formerly of St. Michael's Street, Kilkenny, on 25th May 2022 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Margaret, very sadly missed by his children Francis and Patrick, brothers Francis and Patrick, sisters Ann and Rosie, sister-in-law Eileen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

James will be reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Coolock on Friday, 27th May, from 3pm to 5pm. A Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of Our Lady of Mercy, Artane on Saturday, 28th May, at 11am followed by burial in St. Kieran’s Cemetery, Kilkenny.

Paddy Fortune

The death has occurred of Paddy Fortune, Shanbough, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co. Kilkenny, on 25th May 2022. Paddy, peacefully at his residence in the care of his family, predeceased by son Brian and brother Phil. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Alice, sons Laurence and Seamus, daughters Debbie, Trish and Kate, brother Lar, sister Mary, grandchildren Dylan, Mollie, Shannen, Tom, Ellie, Charlie, Hannah, Noah, Toni, Freya and Ben, sons-in-law Stephen and Brian, daughters-in-law, Carmel, Mag and Liz, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, Friday, 27th May, from 4pm concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral leaving his residence at 1pm on Saturday, 28th May, to arrive at The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon for 1.30pm Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please.

Patrick (Pat) Byrne

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Byrne, Ballindoney, Ballywilliam, Wexford / Kilkenny, on 25th May 2022. Patrick (Pat) predeceased by his son PJ, brothers Martin and Mike, and sister Anne. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nancy, sons Laurence, Martin, Colm and Kiall, daughters Catherine and Maria, brother Mogue and sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon New Ross on Saturday, 28th May, from 4pm concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral leaving his residence at 11.30am on Sunday, 29th May, to arrive at St Mary and Lawrence's Church, Templeudigan for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please

Murt Brennan

The death has occurred of Murt Brennan, 33 Idrone Park, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Upper Coolbawn, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, who passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on May 25th, 2022, at his home. Beloved husband of the late Angela, much loved father of T.J, Debbie and the late baby Debbie and William, adored grandad of Jason, Levi, Jemelle and Paige, treasured great-grandfather of Eve and cherished brother of Mary, Tom, Jim, Michael and the late Paddy, Sean and Bridie. He will be sadly missed by his loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughter-in-law Olivia, son-in-law Paul, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode R93 X3K0) from 2pm on Friday with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 12.30pm to The Holy Family Church, Askea arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Sheila Barton (née Moore)

The death has occurred of Sheila Barton (née Moore), Cooloultha, Galmoy, Kilkenny / Laois, on May 26th 2022. Peacefully at home. Sadly mourned by her family Charlie, June and her partner Joe, Michael, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Rachel, Jessica and Charlotte, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem mass in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy on Saturday at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Samuel Gittons

The death has occurred of Samuel Gittons, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Borris, Carlow, peacefully on Wednesday 25th May 2022 in St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny City surrounded by his loving parents. Baby Samuel will be forever missed by his mother Deirdre and father Michael and his two sisters. Baby Samuel will be deeply regretted by all his family.

Deirdre and Michael Gittons would like to express their sincere thanks to the maternity staff at St. Luke’s Hospital and the staff at the Women’s Health Group for all of their help, care and support over the past 6 weeks. Baby Samuel was born an angel surrounded by love on 25th May 2022. He will be laid to rest on 27th May 2022 in Kilcoltrim, Borris, Co. Carlow.