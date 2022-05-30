Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, May 30, 2022

Owen Doyle

The death has occurred of local historian Owen Doyle, Tinnaslee, Graiguenamanagh, peacefully at home. Predeceased by brother Micheal and deeply regretted by his brother Bob (Swindon) and his sister Sr. Catherine, Holy Rosary Sisters, his sister-in-law Kay, nephews Michael, Gavin, nieces Kate, Paula, Marie, Una and Ruth, grand nieces and grand nephews, cousins, relatives and wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh on Monday, 30th May, from 5 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10:45 am to Duiske Abbey for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch. Requiem Mass can be viewed on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77k7cTkaZXg&feature=youtu.be Family flowers only

Richard (Dick) Carroll

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Carroll, 2 Strand Road, Fiddown, Piltown, Kilkenny. Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses, carers and staff of Greenhill Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (Peggy) and his grandson Peter (Ped). Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Margaret, grandchildren Mary and William, his sister Anne, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving on Monday (May 30th) to Church of The Assumption, Piltown for Funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Mary Walshe (née Treacy)

The death has occurred of Mary Walshe (née Treacy), Ballyhemmin, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Mary passed away in the Palliative Care Centre UHW on Friday. Mary is predeceased by her husband Pat (Patrick), sister Kitty (Greene) and brother John. Much loved mother of Padraig, Walter, Ann, Thomas and Gerard. Deeply regretted by her family, sisters Eileen and Margaret (Howlin), brothers Tom and James, daughters-in-law Mary, Orla and Liz son-in-law Ted, grandchildren, Patrick, Jack, Jamie, Emily, Danielle, Isabella, Eabha, Keela, Patrick and Amelia, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 3pm with removal at 7:30pm to St. Beacon’s Church, Mullinavat. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to the Palliative Care Waterford. Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following Tuesday link: https://churchmedia.ie/st-beacons-church-mullinavat

Alice (Leecha) Walsh (née Phelan)

The death has occurred of Alice (Leecha) Walsh (née Phelan), Tybroughney, Piltown, Kilkenny, E32 AF50. Predeceased by her daughter Alice. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Watty and children John, Raymond and Paula. Sister's Nonie, Monica, Delia and Joan, brother James, sons-in-law David and Tommy, daughters-in-law Vincen, and Maeve, grandchildren, nieces, nephews. relatives and dearest friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday, the 30th May, from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at Piltown Church on Tuesday, the 31st May, for requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations if desired to the Solas Centre Waterford. If you could please enter Alice's house from the Carrick on Suir side as one way system in place thank you.

Mary (Mai) Staunton(née Brennan)

The death has occurred of Mary (Mai) Staunton(née Brennan), Coolgreaney, Castlewarren, Kilkenny, on 28th May 2022, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Patrick (Pakie), sister Peggy and brother Pat, much loved mother of Ailish, Helen, Gerard, Aidan, Teresa, Nuala, Regina and Trisha, sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Dinny, Michael, Alan, Gerry, Kevin and John, daughters-in-law Jo and Helen, her 28 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

House private please. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Scuithin's Church, Castlewarren. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Luke's, Kilkenny.

Phil Ryan

The death has occurred of Phil Ryan, Alma Court, Monkstown, Dublin / Thomastown, Kilkenny. Late of OECD, Paris and Brook House, Ladywell Street, Thomastown. Phil passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Gormanston Wood Nursing Home on Friday, 27th May 2022. Beloved daughter of the late Dan (Nore Valley Creamery) and Rita. Deeply regretted by her sister Helen, cousins and extended family.

Phil's Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown at 12 noon on Tuesday, 31st May, followed by interment in St Mary’s New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. To view Phil's Requiem Mass Click here https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/

Claire Mockler (née O'Connor)

The death has occurred of Claire Mockler (née O'Connor), The Fairways, Old Golf Links Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, on 27th May 2022, at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Claire, beloved wife of the late Bill, sadly missed by her loving daughter Belinda, grandsons Leon, Billy, Alfie and Freddie, sisters Marie and Patricia, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (30th May) from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am in St. John's Church. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. The Requiem Mass can be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam

Marie Buggy (née Madigan)

The death has occurred of Marie Buggy (née Madigan), 39 Maudlin Street, Kilkenny City, on 27th May 2022, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Marie, beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of John, Marian and Pat, sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Letitia and Anne, grandchildren John, Eamonn, Brenda, Áine, Pádraig and Niamh, great grandchildren John, Darragh, Hannah, Kate, Michael, Conor, Killian and Aoibhe, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10.30am in St. John's Church. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. The Requiem Mass can be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam

Patrick (Patsy) Brennan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Brennan, 6 Ard Lachtain, Freshford, Kilkenny. He died in St. Luke's Hospital. Pre-deceased by his daughter baby Grace, brothers Tommy and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Catherine, Joan, Rosaleen, Pauline, Caroline, Mary, sons Thomas, Michael Patrick, Tony, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Connie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Lachtain's Church, Freshford followed by burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery. House private, please. Family flowers only pleased. Donations, if desired, to Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare team. Donation box in Church. You may view the Funeral Mass at this link on Monday https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Aidan Geoghegan

The death has occurred of Aidan Geoghegan, Barrack Street, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on 28th May, 2022. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Rosaleen and Patrick, brothers Cyril, Seamus, sister Sheila and brother-in-law Pat. Aidan will be sadly missed by his loving sister Angela, brother Patsy, sisters-in-law Nancy and Margaret, brother-in-law Roger, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, on Monday (30th May) from 4pm concluding with Rosary at 8pm and on Tuesday (31st May) from 4pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 9pm. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, on Wednesday (1st June) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer. Aidan's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: http://castlecomerparish.ie/

Anne (Nancy) Brennan

The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) Brennan, Kellymount, Paulstown, Kilkenny / Carlow, in her 90th year, on Sunday, May 29th 2022, in St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny (after a short illness). Predeceased by her brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her sisters Sr. Mary and Bernie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kellymount Lane, Paulstown, on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon at The Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, followed by burial afterwards in The Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown. Family flowers only, please. House private on Wednesday morning, please.