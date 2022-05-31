Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Séamus Brady

The death has occurred of Séamus Brady, Castle Road, Butlerstown, Waterford, formerly of Rosbercon and Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, on Sunday 29th May 2022. Séamus passed away peacefully in his home in the warm embrace of his family. Séamus will be sadly missed by his loving wife Monica, his children Siobhán, Ciara, Ultan, Órlaith and Deirdre, his sisters Ber and Anne, his brother Stan, his beloved grandchildren Síle-Marie, Seán-Óg, Aoife, Tara, Doireann, Henry, John, Hugh, Brendan, Claire, Róisín, Kevin, Barry, Evan and Ben, daughter-in-law , sons-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, relatives, his wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. House Private at all other times. Séamus’ cortége will be walking from his residence on Thursday (2nd June) at 11.30 am to the Church of the Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary (St. Mary's) Butlerstown for Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Seamus’ Mass will be live streamed at 12 noon on Thursday by following the link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/buttlerstown Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Waterford Palliative Care by following the link: https://www.waterfordhospice.ie/donation The Brady family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Mass cards can be posted to Robert Thompson Funeral Directors, Barrack Street, Waterford.

Micheál Grainger

The death has occurred of Micheál Grainger, Corbally, Thurles, Tipperary, and formerly Dublin and Urlingford, Co Kilkenny. Peacefully, in the care of Ardeen Nursing Home. Predeceased by his brother Richard, sisters Colette and Kitty. Much loved husband to Chris. Sadly missed by his loving family; Lorraine, Derek, Fiona and Sinead, grandchildren Leah and Shane, sons-in-law Finbarr and Stephen, sisters Phyllis (Saunders) and Carmel (Flanagan), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, wonderful neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday, 31st May, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday, 1st June, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

John Lawlor

The death has occurred of John Lawlor, Ballygub, Inistioge, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of the late Anna, brother of James, PJ, Mary, Eileen and the late Elizabeth. Sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cooney's Funeral Home, New Ross, on Wednesday, (June 1st) from 4pm concluding at 7pm with Rosary at 6pm. Removal on Thursday (June 2nd) to St. Brendan's Church, Clodiagh, arriving for funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Ballymurphy, Co. Carlow, arriving at 12.30pm approx.