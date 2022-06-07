Search

07 Jun 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, June 7, 2022

07 Jun 2022 2:03 PM

Christopher (Chris) Grace

The death has occurred of Christopher (Chris) Grace, late of Ballinteer and formerly Graignamanagh Co. Kilkenny, former president of the Kilmashogue Golf Club and Chairman of St. John’s Ballinteer GAA, on 4th June 2022, in the care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine, and loving father to Hilda, Paul and Alan. He will be sadly missed his children, grandchildren Shauna, Conor, Abby, Luke, Dylan and Matthew, brothers Sean, Paddy and Mick, son-in-law Kieran, daughters-in-law Debbie and Anastasia, extended family and friends.

Christopher will be reposing in the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, on Wednesday from 5pm to 7 pm. Funeral service will be held on Thursday at 4pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. No flowers please, donations, if desired to St Francis Hospice. Christopher's Funeral service can be viewed at the following link: https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

John O'Gorman

The death has occurred of John O'Gorman, Mayfield, Cork and late of Fiddown, Kilkenny, on June 6, 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at The Mercy University Hospital. John (Ex Sgt, 3rd Garrison S&T, Congo Vet and BFW Collins Barracks, Cork), beloved husband of Breda (née Mcloughlin), father John and Linda, stepfather of Olive, Elaine, Kenneth and Michael. Sadly missed by his wife Breda and family, sister Rita, brother Dick, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose in Keohane’s Funeral Home, Knights Hill, Old Youghal Rd, on Wednesday, June 8, from 5pm with prayers at 6pm. Reception into Church of Our Lady Crowned, Mayfield for Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday 9th June 2022. Followed by burial in Rathcooney Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed by following the below link: https://olcmayfield.ie/livestream/ Family flowers only donations in lieu to https://www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie/donate/

Michael (Mick) Joyce

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Joyce, Uskerty, Coon, Kilkenny, on 5th June, 2022, peacefully at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his parents Jimmy and Lil, sisters Trish and Peggy, brothers Jimmy, Evan, and Ned and niece Sandra. Sadly missed by his sister Mary, brother Paddy, niece Emma, nephews Darragh, Peter and Mark, sisters-in-law Kath and Kathleen, brother-in-law Tom, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer  on Tuesday (7th) from 5pm concluding with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral cortege arriving at Saint Brigid's Church, Coon on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

