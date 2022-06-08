Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Michael and Agnes Cahill (née Owens)

The death has occurred of Michael and Agnes Cahill (née Owens), Warrington, Cheshire, England and late of Graignamagh, Kilkenny and Tirravalley, Macken, Enniskillen.

Memorial Mass in St Naile's Church, Kinawley, on Friday, 10th June, at 11am with interment of ashes afterwards. Sadly missed by a loving family Agnes (Andrew), Tom (Angela), Martin (Bridget), grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother Jimmy, nephews and nieces, family circle and friends. Funeral Mass via St Naile's church webcam: http://www.kinawleykillesherparish.com/

Imelda (Elizabeth) O'Carroll (née Bennett)

The death has occurred of Imelda (Elizabeth) O'Carroll (née Bennett), 9 Mill Road, Inistioge, Kilkenny, late of Coolboy, Newbawn, Co. Wexford. Pre-deceased by her loving partner Billy O'Neill, sadly missed by her loving children Ray, Frankie and Debbie and their dad P.J., brothers, sister, her nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Linda and Fiona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cooney's funeral home, New Ross, (Y34N677) on Thursday (June 9th) from 4pm concluding at 7pm with Rosary at 6pm. Removal on Friday (June 10th) to St. Colmcille’s Church, Inistioge, arriving for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery. Imelda's funeral mass can be viewed online at 11am on Friday on www.inistiogeparish.ie (please note the camera is only live at the time of the mass and is not recorded). House Private Please. Family flowers only donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society via https://www.cancer.ie

Ann Houlihan (née Power)

The death has occurred of Ann Houlihan (née Power), Huntstown, Dublin 15 and formerly of Callan, Co. Kilkenny, on June 7th. 2022 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family and in loving care of the palliative care team from St. Francis Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Damien and cherished mother of Tracy, Louise, Damien, Brian and the late Adrian and a devoted grandmother to James, Glenn, Conor, Caitlín, Finín, Jake, Alex, Brody and Seán. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Treasa (Kilkenny), Breda (Carlow), Moll (London), brother Stephen (Preston), sons-in-law Mark and Richie, daughters-in-law Susan and Gillian, Zoey, Kane, Daniel and Kayleigh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday between 6pm and 8pm. Removal from her home on Friday afternoon to The Church of The Sacred Heart of Jesus, Huntstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the Mulhuddart Cemetery. Ann’s funeral service may be viewed online (live only) by following this link: https://www.churchservices.tv/sacredhearthuntstown

Dr Frances (Frankie) Finnegan

The death has occurred of Dr Frances (Frankie) Finnegan, The Villa Main Street, Piltown, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her daughters Sarah and Rachel, grandchildren Sammy, Jacob, Ben Kane, relatives and friends. Arriving at St Paul's Church, Piltown, on Sunday, June 12, for funeral service at 3pm, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.