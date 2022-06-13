Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, June 13, 2022

William (Willie) Walsh

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Walsh, Busherstown, Glenmore, Kilkenny, on 10th June 2022. Peacefully in the care of his family. Predeceased by his father Walter, mother Eily and brother Jim, deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, son Alan, daughter Olive, sisters Mary, Stella, Peggy and Anne, daughter-in-law Triona, son-in-law Oliver, grandchildren Isobella and Catherine, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral to arrive at St. James' Church Glenmore for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Monday 13th June followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.glenmoreparish.ie Family flowers only please. House Private Please.

William (Bill) Patrick Healy

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Patrick Healy, Carrigeen, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Bill passed away peacefully on Thursday night surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (Peggy), sons William, Denis, Finbarr and Tony, daughter Margo (Derwin), sister Margaret (Lennon), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving on Monday at St. Kevin’s Church, Carrigeen (via his residence) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Ryan

The death has occurred of Patrick Ryan, Warren House, Canal Rd., Johnstown, Kilkenny. Patrick died peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny, June 6th, 2022. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, brother John and sisters Molly, Lil and Biddy. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Jacqueline, son-in-law Richard, granddaughter Nicole, brother Seamus, sisters Maura and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Doyle's funeral home, Urlingford, on Tuesday, June 14th, from 6pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Kieran's Church, Johnstown, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Johnstown Cemetery.

Gerard (Ger) Hogan

The death has occurred of Gerard (Ger) Hogan, Ballyellen, Goresbridge, Kilkenny. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his forever loving wife Brigid, son Declan, daughter-in-law Caroline, brother Tom, sister Eileen, grandchildren Lauren and Craig, brother-in-law, sisters-in law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral to arrive at The Church of The Holy Trinity , Goresbridge, for requiem Mass at 11am on Monday followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Richard (Dick) Campion

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Campion, Goresgrove, Woodsgift, Kilkenny, E41 FY23. Dick passed away, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his devoted wife Marian, son Robert, daughters Helen, Josephine, Ann-Marie and Bridget, sons-in-law David and Thomas, grandchildren Ellen, Niamh, Ronan, Rachel, and Ava, brother Robert, sisters Breed (Raftice) and Mary (Ryan), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by his brothers Bill, Eddie and Paddy and sister Kitty ( Ryan) .

Removal on Monday morning to St. Patrick's Church (Eircode E41 AX82) Graine, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afyiRb64uaY House private on Monday morning, please. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to Parkinson's Association of Ireland.

Pat White

The death has occurred of Pat White, Glenvale, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Pat died unexpectedly. Beloved brother of Billy, Tommy, Eileen, Maura and Sheila. He will be sadly missed by his family, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home Durrow from 4pm to 8pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church Ballyragget on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St Finnan's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger